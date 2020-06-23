Heading into public areas? Don’t forget your mask

Using cloth, paper or disposable face coverings in public as part of the guidance issued by the Oregon Health Authority regarding reopening during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
According to information released by OHA on June 11, businesses must require employees, contractors and volunteers to wear a mask, face shield or face covering, unless an accommodation for people with disabilities or other exemption applies; they also must provide face coverings for employees. Businesses are also urged to post signs in languages commonly spoken by customers and visitors about whether they are required to wear face coverings, and face coverings may need to be removed for those who need to read lips or see facial expressions to communicate.
For members of the public, OHA says a face covering must be worn on public transit (unless the person is under age 2, or has a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering).
OHA strongly recommends using masks at grocery stores and pharmacies, where vulnerable people must go. In addition, face coverings are optional if 6 feet or more of physical distance is maintained from others.
Children ages 2 to 12 should only wear face coverings with the assistance and close supervision of an adult, and should never wear masks while sleeping.
