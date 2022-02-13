Hazardous spill closes Interstate 84 between Ontario and Pendleton Thursday

A truck crash causing a hazardous material spill near milepost 219 on Interstate 84 west near Pendleton resulted in a full shutdown of the westbound lanes Feb. 10 at 6 a.m., lasting until the following morning. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the crash required a tanker truck to transfer material from the truck involved, which arrived Thursday evening.
The crash resulted in closures, initially starting at Exit 374 in Ontario to truck traffic and at exit 302 in Baker City to all traffic. It also resulted in sections of Oregon Routes 204 and 245, and U.S. Highway 30 near Haines being closed.
According to Thomas Strandberg, Public Information Officer for the department, the closure initially applied only to between Pendleton and La Grande, before extending to truck traffic at Ontario around 7:30 a.m.
“La Grande and Baker City truck stops (there are only one in each town) were full and the extra trucks were parking along side streets, creating [a] safety hazard for the communities” wrote Strandberg in an email to the Argus Feb. 11. “Hazmat teams were on site around 7:30 a.m. and attempted to stop [the] leak.”
A transport tanker truck requested to clean up the spill came by way of Seattle, Washington.
“They didn’t arrive until after 7 p.m. It took another several hours to transfer the chemical and clear the scene enough to open the roadway”
According to Strandberg, the freeway reopened at La Grande around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 11, Baker City around 2:10 a.m. and Ontario around 2:36 a.m.
The Oregon State Police’s Baker City office could not be reached for comment regarding the cause of the crash or material involved before press time on Feb. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.