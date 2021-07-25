ONTARIO — How good are you in the kitchen?
Individuals who are confident enough to put their cooking skills to the test are urged to enter the cooking contest for the Tater Tot Festival, and some people already have registered to compete in the preliminary event.
The festival which celebrates Ontario as the birthplace of the tots isn’t until mid-September in downtown Ontario. However, entries for the cooking contest will be judged Saturday, and those who want their recipes considered will need to register by 6 p.m. Thursday.
Charlotte Fugate, with Revitalize Ontario — the nonprofit organizing the two-day event — said on July 23, there already were nine entries.
It’s worth noting that those who want to enter the contest won’t have to purchase any tater tots for the recipe, as bags of them are available to be picked up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday at 4 Star Real Estate, 241 S.W. Third Ave., Ontario.
People needing inspiration for recipes could turn to the vast array of them available on the Internet. However, they could also find them in one spot on Revitalize Ontario’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/RevitalizeOR. Fugate said Marty Justus, who is also with the nonprofit, has been posting tater tot recipes there for about the last month. Ideas include burgers, bites, casseroles, kebabs and pizza and lots of recipes with “lots of cheese,” Fugate mentioned.
She said Justus plans to enter the cooking competition, too, but couldn’t reveal what he planned to make. Those who want to find out will have to go to the Commercial Building at the Malheur County fairgrounds from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, the final day of the Malheur County Fair.
From there, judges will pick six winners to go on to compete on Sept. 18 at the festival.
Once entrants know what they are cooking, they can sign up online at tatertotfestivaloregon.com under the ‘Cooking Contest’ tab by 6 p.m. Thursday. Complete rules are available there.
At the fair, judges will choose their favorite five recipes. The creators of those dishes will go on to compete at the festival, with attendees deciding on their overall favorite dish.
In addition to $100 cash, the winner of the cooking contest will get “a big ‘ol silver bowl,” Fugate says. She explained this as a “perpetual trophy that they can travel with” until 2022.
Would you rather eat tater tots than cook them? Don’t worry, the festival will have plenty to eat. Fugate said all the food vendors will have at least one tater tot dish. There also will be an eating contest; however, details have not yet been announced.
