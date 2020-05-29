PAYETTE COUNTY — Are you among those waiting until the last minute to send in your ballot for the May 19 Idaho primary election? If so, you’re in luck as the Payette County Clerk’s office is accepting those ballots until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to County Clerk Betty Dressen, voters have several options for returning their cast ballots.
“Payette County residents can use their prepaid postage envelopes to return their voted ballots or return their ballots to the courthouse from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday,” said Dressen.
If you’d rather not have face-to-face contact but need a little more time to vote, you can drop your ballot off by no-contact means.
“There is a drop box located at the east entrance to the courthouse, west entrance mail slot, or they can bring ballots to the clerk’s office.”
Due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the election is being conducted by mail. Requests for mail-in ballots were due May 19.
