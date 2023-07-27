ONTARIO — The Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a lunch forum at 12 p.m. on Monday with U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, Ontario. The congressman represents Oregon's Second Congressional District, which covers more than half of the state. Of the six U.S. Representatives Oregon has at Capitol Hill, Bentz is one of two Republican.
The lawmaker has been serving Oregonians in the federal capacity since he won the bid for that seat in November of 2020 on the heels of Greg Walden. Prior to that, Bentz served as a State Senator until October of 2019. That's when he stepped down from his elected seat early to begin campaigning for the federal seat the day after Walden announced he wasn't going to run for office again.
Bentz served in the Oregon House of Representatives for 10 years from District 60, and has served in the state Senate for almost two years, from District 30.
It's been a busy two and half-years for Bentz, who had barely been sworn in as a U.S. Representative when the U.S. Capitol was attacked Jan. 6 of 2021, and he and his colleagues had to hide for cover.
Bentz serves on four subcommittees in the 118th Congress, including for the House Judiciary Committee and House Natural Resources Committee. He also is a member of the numerous caucuses and groups, including the Conservative Climate Caucus.
In February, he was named chairman of the Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife, and Fisheries, which held a field hearing in Richland, Washington June 26 regarding removal of four dams on the Lower Snake River.
"These multi-billion-dollar energy and transportation facilities provide irreplaceable benefits not only to the citizens of Washington and Idaho, but to the entire western United States," Bentz said in a news release ahead of the hearing. He said it would "highlight how the Biden Administration, through abuse of the administrative process, use of 'sue and settle' tactics, failure to defend the interests of the Northwest, and selective use of science to achieve political rather than biologically sound solutions, is advancing an agenda of economic and community destruction while doing nothing for our fish."
Citizens can find out more about what Bentz has been up at the lunch forum on Monday, but need to RSVP to the Chamber by 4 p.m. Friday.
"It is imperative to keep our Chamber lunches affordable and successful that I give Matsy's a good count of how many meals to prepare," says Chamber CEO/President John Breidenbach. "So Please RSVP. You are welcome to come even if you choose no meal, but please let me know so we have enough seats."
The lunch menu is a barbecue sandwich with potato salad and coleslaw for $15 per person. Matsy's is now accepting credit cards at the door.
Attendees to not have to eat lunch, but those who do need to RSVP by contacting Breidenbach at ceo@ontariochamber.com or (541) 889-8012.
