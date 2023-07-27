ONTARIO — The Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a lunch forum at 12 p.m. on Monday with U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, Ontario. The congressman represents Oregon's Second Congressional District, which covers more than half of the state. Of the six U.S. Representatives Oregon has at Capitol Hill, Bentz is one of two Republican.

The lawmaker has been serving Oregonians in the federal capacity since he won the bid for that seat in November of 2020 on the heels of Greg Walden. Prior to that, Bentz served as a State Senator until October of 2019. That's when he stepped down from his elected seat early to begin campaigning for the federal seat the day after Walden announced he wasn't going to run for office again.



