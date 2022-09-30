Have a blast for a good cause

Four Rivers Senior Prep students celebrate making it to the finish line of the Relief Run Color Blast in April of 2018. This year’s fundraiser is on Saturday, at the Malheur County Fairgrounds. Packet pickup is at 10 a.m. with the run starting at 11 a.m. Registration is available online only at www.tvcrn.org.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Who doesn’t need a blast of color in their lives?

While this question might sound metaphorical, the Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery means it literally: Its Relief Run Color Blast fundraiser is Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Malheur County fairgrounds. The event is a 5k walk/run with sprays of colored powder covering people who “choose to be” blasted. Proceeds raised from the combined walk/run will benefit the nursery, a local nonprofit that specializes in early childhood development and works to prevent child abuse and neglect.



Tags

Load comments