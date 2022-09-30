Have a blast for a good cause

Four Rivers Senior Prep students celebrate making it to the finish line of the Relief Run Color Blast in April of 2018. This year’s fundraiser is on Saturday, at the Malheur County Fairgrounds. Packet pickup is at 10 a.m. with the run starting at 11 a.m. Registration is available online only at www.tvcrn.org.
ONTARIO — Who doesn’t need a blast of color in their lives?
While this question might sound metaphorical, the Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery means it literally: Its Relief Run Color Blast fundraiser is Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Malheur County fairgrounds. The event is a 5k walk/run with sprays of colored powder covering people who “choose to be” blasted. Proceeds raised from the combined walk/run will benefit the nursery, a local nonprofit that specializes in early childhood development and works to prevent child abuse and neglect.
In a phone interview on Sept. 28, Executive Director Tamara Cates provided more information about the fundraiser.
As for Saturday’s event, Cates said that of the money raised, “every dollar stays in Malheur County” and benefits the children “right in your own backyard.”
She said that so far “close to 100 people” have registered for the Relief Run Color Blast but that she hopes it “doubles or triples” before Saturday. Cates also mentioned that the registration deadline was expanded so that people who are interested can register on the day of the event.
She expressed gratitude for event sponsors.
“This is a great way for us to raise money and encourage people to get out with the family,” Cates said, then added, “The generous people of Malheur County have always stepped up to the plate.”
She explained how this event and others like it help keep the relief nursery going to continue providing services to local youth.
“Our services make an impact,” said Cates.
She said the relief nursery is not a childcare center; rather, it is an “evidence-based” organization with documented outcomes of positive impacts on children in their earliest years of development. Cates also pointed out data that indicates intervention in the first months of childhood can bring a reduction of “60-70%” in child abuse and neglect.
Cates said what the relief nursery provides is a therapeutic approach and the necessary support to families in need of that practical help.
She said some of the basic skills learned at the nursery can become useful interpersonal skills that carry over into adulthood.
This includes coping mechanisms and methods of self-soothing, as navigating life can be challenging at times.
Cates said the building the organization is in now was built on grants and donations from “the generous people in our area.”
Giving some additional background on the nursery, she said that it was first started in 2008 by concerned citizens in the community who “felt the need” to bring this type of service to Malheur County and in 2010 it received certification to operate as a relief nursery.
Discussing plans for the future, Cates described how the relief nursery is “looking to expand to outlying areas like Nyssa and Vale.” She said that if an expansion does occur, these sites will be considered “satellite sites” of the main organization. Cates said Treasure Valley Relief Nursery is “one of 16 across the state,” noting altogether those have a combined total of 40 sites across the state. Cates also said that the organization is certified by Oregon Association of Relief Nurseries, which requires “adhering to the therapeutic approach model” being used.
