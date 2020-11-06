ONTARIO
Ken Hart, who was recently selected to serve on the Ontario City Council at its Oct. 27 meeting, was sworn in at the Council’s regularly scheduled work session on Thursday night.
Hart is replacing former Ontario City Councilor Dan Capron, who resigned from his position on the council in early October after moving to a residence outside of city limits.
Hart was accompanied by his wife, Sheila, and their daughter, Bea, who, at the request of Mayor Hill, was asked to rap the gavel and open the meeting.
Once Mayor Riley Hill regained his gavel, the first item on the agenda was to swear in Hart to the council. Ontario City Recorder Tori Barnett then issued the oath to Hart, who then officially took his seat on the council.
Hart will finish the rest of Capron’s term, which was not to be up for reelection until 2022.
