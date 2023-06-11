Harley Wade returns to Argus full-time

Argus Observer reporter Harley Wade is pictured outside the Argus offices in Ontario Wednesday afternoon. Previously working as an intern in the summer of 2022, Wade returns to the Argus full-time after spending a year living in Portland.

 Corey Evan photo | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — His high school career ended as COVID-19 began. Now as restrictions from the pandemic are ending, his career with the Argus is beginning.

Nyssa native Harley Wade served as an intern at the Argus in the summer of 2022, leading into his general education studies at Portland Community College. But now, he’s back in the Western Treasure Valley and succeeds Griffin Hewitt in reporting on city government and school developments in the Western Treasure Valley’s smaller cities.



