Harley Wade returns to Argus full-time

Argus Observer reporter Harley Wade is pictured outside the Argus offices in Ontario Wednesday afternoon. Previously working as an intern in the summer of 2022, Wade returns to the Argus full-time after spending a year living in Portland.
ONTARIO — His high school career ended as COVID-19 began. Now as restrictions from the pandemic are ending, his career with the Argus is beginning.
Nyssa native Harley Wade served as an intern at the Argus in the summer of 2022, leading into his general education studies at Portland Community College. But now, he’s back in the Western Treasure Valley and succeeds Griffin Hewitt in reporting on city government and school developments in the Western Treasure Valley’s smaller cities.
In an interview Wednesday afternoon, Wade said he returned to the Argus team because of its cohesive, friendly atmosphere.
“All of [the team is] really supportive. If I have a question, you guys are more than happy to answer it or help me out in figuring out news stuff. I, of course, love the different personalities of all you guys.”
Wade is an alum of Nyssa High School, having graduated with the Class of 2020. He recalls the experience of spending his last few months of high school online as rather challenging at times.
“Don’t even get me started on that; I was always [on top of] my grades in high school, but when online schooling started to happen it was just like, ‘No, I’m not going to do this,’” he recalled thinking about online learning. About his graduation, he said, “Since I [have] a very small family, going through the big ’ol Nyssa auditorium shaking hands … and just the awkward silence and my family in the back … It was real nice, but it was just so quiet.”
He said he got into reporting thanks to some outside influence.
“A coworker of mine that I talked with a lot about photography; He told me that you guys were having an internship … I got right on top of that. The main reason I would love doing it is because I get to go out and take pictures. That’s a lot of fun.”
Wade said he enjoys taking pictures of landscapes, as well as capturing enjoyable moments.
In school, he said his strongest subject was writing. The job allows him to polish his writing skills, which he said has been a goal of his.
“I was always good with English writing; I would say it was one of my best [subjects]. I wasn’t always the greatest writer, but it was probably my strongest subject.”
He played in the marching band in high school, and was a drummer for Nyssa.
Among his assignments with the Argus, Wade said he looks forward to receiving assignments to report on crime related stories.
“It’s just a little bit more interesting to me, getting to see what’s going on, some of the stuff that isn’t normal.”
He also likes to attend sports-related events, and especially enjoys the chance to report on concerts.
As in the past, Wade lives in Nyssa.
“It’s nice to be back at home … I miss the big city, but I’m happy to be back around the family and not in such a big area.”
He particularly likes the friendly nature of the community, as well as how people get to know each other more than in big cities.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.