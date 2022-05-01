‘Hard conversations’ are needed over water

MALHEUR COUNTY — Even during historic drought cycles there is plenty of water to go around for the entire state — it is just a matter of figuring out how to capture, store and distribute it to areas in need. That was the message coming from eastern Oregon lawmakers during a virtual talk on Wednesday. Water — or lack thereof — was a hot topic.
More than 100 people attended the talk which was hosted by District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, and District 59 Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles.
The GOP lawmakers say the way to change the shape of how the overall situation is perceived by people living in urban areas and by the majority party in Salem is to invite urbanites to rural areas to take tours and to take part in the election process to restore balance to the Legislature. Currently, Oregon has a government trifecta, with the Democratic party controlling the executive branch and both chambers of the legislative branch, the Senate and the House.
Owens said drought continues to be an ongoing for farmers and ranchers. Owens said some people have sold cattle as they can’t afford hay, and many will allow their land to go fallow, which means they won’t produce crops this year.
All of this has a trickle-down impact at the grocery store, and the hope is to really educate people in urban areas about that.
The lawmakers say that the funding allocated toward the drought through the Emergency Board is only a band-aid on a larger problem. More relief is expected to come through that channel in June, but the trio says the state needs to seriously study its water supply.
Findley stated that last January, the Legislature passed its $99.1 million “Drought 1” package, and are currently looking at “Drought 2” for June.
“The packages are just band-aids, as we’re trying to figure out how to keep alive and survive,” he said.
Some residents in Lake County are looking to the state to see if there is a way to save its dwindling Lake Abert, a large, shallow, alkali lake that is currently drying up. However, after having taken a tour near the Paisley area and learning about how that watershed works, Owens said it was clear that even if all the runoff was piped into the lake, it would still be dry at the end of the summer.
“We are amid a 1,200 year drought. Things are changing,” Owens said. “If we start pulling one string there, it’s going to unravel. There are a lot of things that don’t have water in a 1,200 year drought.”
Oregon and the western half of the U.S. are in a “horrific drought,” Owens said, noting near the end of the session that his biggest concern is how to work through Oregon’s situation in the long-term.
“We need to have real, hard conversations in Oregon and we need a plan of how to use less water and evenly distribute it,” he said.
This will include “empowering communities” to understand what their own water capacities look like. Owens says until we get there, the state will continue to be in a reactive mode, noting that is bankrupting farmers.
“I believe in most parts of the state, if we manage resources, we can do it, but it needs help,” he said.
Bonham said the state is “dumping more [water] in the Pacific Ocean than it should be.” He said without capturing and storing more water, the state could face having to desalinize ocean water, like Israel does, to pipe to the eastern side of the state.”
At some point, Oregon is going to have to face these questions.
Bonham said that 65% of farmland in Jefferson County will go fallow this season, with growers looking for creative solutions to water rights.
Other topics
Other topics included ongoing issues with housing and how to address fixing the land-use system to help increase land available for building housing. Work began a couple of years ago to figure out how to set aside more for rural areas.
Other housing challenges noted by Bonham were that a lot of out-of-state people moving in and buying up available housing was making it a challenge for availability and affordability on the local level.
An Ontario woman asked Findley about the Treasure Valley Reload Center, which was incepted in 2015 and for which construction is currently underway, with costs expected to rise.
Findley provided a brief overview of how funding was carved out for it and how it went through studies on viability and economic feasibility, which showed it would be good for the region. He said that costs have risen on the project for which the design which was completed in 2019, noting that he and Owens are going to the state for another $3 million to help get it up and running this fall. The right timing would enable the local ag harvest, including onions, to be shipped by rail this fall after going from field to packer to rail.
There are cost-cutting corners to consider, Findley said, noting that inflation is catching the project pretty well, but the cost-cuts wouldn’t make it a Cadillac vs. Chevy option. He said Americold, which has signed on to operate the facility is “world class,” noting that, when complete, the facility will be better than the current model, taking 400 to 500 trucks a month off the road.
He said while there are some naysayers about the project, he urged anyone with questions to contact his office or the Malheur County Economic Development office to learn more.
Findley noted that he was serving on a total of 10 committees — the most he has ever served on, he said — and task forces in the current interim session and that “most all of them have a way to limit the way of life for rural Oregonians.” He said he would stay focused every chance he gets, on how to fix and balance that. He urges citizens to get their ballot in and make it count, encouraging friends to do the same.
“It’s a wonderful state we live in and if we can restore balance, we can be more responsive,” Findley said in closing.
