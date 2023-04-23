The first class of inductees into the Vale Alumni Association Hall of Fame pause for a photo with the commemorative plaque in 2013, pictured from left to right: Merle Saunders, Bob Bement, and Dave Wilcox.
Dave Wilcox is pictured with Bob Bement’s younger brother Ronnie Bement, far right, posing with a ‘Viking Pride’ t-shirt. Bob had the picture signed by Wilcox to bring to his younger brother Ronnie, along with other signed photos.
Photo courtesy of Bob Bement
VALE — On Wednesday, the Vale community lost a local legend as Hometown Hall of Famer Dave ‘The Intimidator’ Wilcox passed away at the age of 80. According to the pro football hall of fame website, Wilcox had recently undergone heart surgery.
Through his career as an athlete and coach, Wilcox was a standout athlete at Vale High School. He led the Vikings to two state championships, while only losing two games in his high-school career.
Following high school, Wilcox played football for Boise Junior College — now known as Boise State University. As a Bronco, Wilcox earned All-American honors both years he was there, before transferring to the University of Oregon — becoming the first defensive player to earn MVP at a major bowl game for the Ducks, according to information from a previous article in the Argus Observer.
However, Wilcox wasn’t ready to hang up the cleats yet. He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers following college, and was named All-NFL five times, played in the Pro Bowl seven times, was named linebacker of the year in 1973, and was elected to the NFL Hall of Fame in 2000 for his esteemed 11-year career.
“While Dave Wilcox was a nicknamed 'The Intimidator' for his aggressive style of play, he was a kind, humble and gracious man in all other aspects of life,” Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said upon learning the news, according to their official website.
In 2013, Wilcox was honored at the national level by Allstate’s Hometown Hall of Famer, a national program honoring the hometown roots of sport’s greatest coaches, players, and contributors.
Consequently, Wilcox was honored with a plaque that sits in the hallways of Vale High School to serve as a permanent inspiration for the students of Vale.
In 2017, Wilcox was one of three alumni that were inducted into the first class of inductees to the Vale High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame, including Bob Bement and Merle Saunders. During his acceptance speech, Wilcox mentioned that his induction into the Vale Hall of Fame meant more to him than his induction to the NFL Hall of Fame, according to a comment from Jim Kopp. Wilcox is listed on the Vale Alumni Association Hall of Fame plaque that is also displayed in the high school.
During an interview with Bement, he shared a few memories of Wilcox that he shared on his Facebook page, “Dave Wilcox. Well you see I have a brother, Roger Bement [who] was a team mate of Dave's, and all through high school my parents took Ronnie, my down syndrome younger brother, to watch them play. So Dave became a hero to Ronnie too.”
“I used to get a kick out of Ronnie, as he was watching the Vikings play — this was years later — and if they weren't playing up to Ron's standards, he would tell me that they needed to put Dave and Roger in the game,” Bement continued. “But Dave never forgot Ronnie… So I went down to see Ronnie in the Vale Nursing home, and explained to him that Dave had gone where his brother Dick, mom, and dad had gone. I don't know if he understood or not, but I wanted to tell him… Dave was a gentle giant of a man. Roger told me this morning on the phone that Dave always asked about Ronnie when he called him.”
“Vale is a special place,” said Wilcox during an interview in 2013. “You should be proud to be from here. The people truly make this town as great as it is. I’m thankful that I was from here, I lived the American dream and you can too. The American dream is alive, you can do it. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, it matters what you do and who the great people you meet on the way are.”
Additionally, his son, Justin Wilcox has also distinguished himself on the football field, having coached for Boise State and others before becoming the head coach of the Cal Bears in the Pac-12 conference — where he is still currently the coach.
“He had a big impact on the people of Vale, and also the students of Vale High School,” said Bobbi Buttice, a member of the Vale Alumni Association. “I worked at Vale High School for 28 years, and I know that he was highly respected at the high school.”
“He was a real personable guy. He was down to Earth. He wasn’t the type of person to hold his status above others. He was just an old country farmer from Vale,” said Bement.
