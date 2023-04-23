VALE — On Wednesday, the Vale community lost a local legend as Hometown Hall of Famer Dave ‘The Intimidator’ Wilcox passed away at the age of 80. According to the pro football hall of fame website, Wilcox had recently undergone heart surgery.

Through his career as an athlete and coach, Wilcox was a standout athlete at Vale High School. He led the Vikings to two state championships, while only losing two games in his high-school career.



