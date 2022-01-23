ONTARIO — This week one of many candidates that are running in the Oregon state gubernatorial Democratic primary race, Patrick Starnes, made a stop in Ontario on Jan. 20, to talk with the Argus about why he is running for governor.
Starnes ran for governor back in 2018 as an Independent. Asked why he was running as a Democrat this time around, Starnes said that it was because the Oregon television stations did not allow him to participate in the debates in the last election due to his party affiliation, that he decided to run as a Democrat.
Starnes is running on the following platform:
• Getting big money out of Oregon politics;
• Universal health care for Oregonians and schools
• Creating a fund to solve homelessness
• Wildfire response and recovery
• Climate Change
Starnes is running as a moderate, or as he would like to call it, “kitchen table issues,” because he believes that there are some “common issues we are all concerned about whether you're Republican or Democrat, urban or rural,” to bring the state back to the “One Oregon,” that he remembers as a child.
Those issues are homelessness, wildfires, and campaign finance reform.
On Campaign finance reform, Starnes said he worked with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to get it on the ballot in the November 2020 election in the hopes of amending the state constitution.
According to Ballotpedia, over 78% of voters in November 2020 authorized the Oregon legislature and local governments to enact laws or ordinances limiting campaign contributions and expenditures, through Ballot Measure 107. In addition, the measure authorized rules requiring the disclosure of campaign contributions and expenditures of those monies and required political advertisements to identify the people or entities that paid for them.
Starnes said if we continue to have these successes together “we [Oregonians] would start feeling united again.”
Starnes said he is “role modeling,” campaign finance reform in this election.
He has set a $1,000 campaign donor limit and is accepting no corporate money or PAC money.
If elected, Starns said, in the first 100 days he would propose setting donor limits to the Oregon legislator, so that senators and house members, no matter what party, would have pressure from “money interests to do their agenda, so they can work for our agenda, the people's agenda.”
On the issue of homelessness, Starnes said that he would form the “Oregon Shelter Fund,” which would be separate from the General Fund and would be funded by a “vacancy fee.” He says a lot of the vacant places he is talking about for this fee are “owned by out of state interests,” and that they just own the properties for a “write-off,” and that these interests have “no motivation to restore these old houses and get them into circulation and house our neighbors.”
He said in summer 2018, he spent two nights with the homeless and was surprised at how many who identified as homeless came out at night.
He said the vacancy fee would be a high priority, and that if it is passed by the legislator then it would be a “bipartisan success.”
An issue that is close to Starnes is making health care affordable by expanding the Oregon Health Plan and PERS to all Oregonians.
According to a Kaiser Family Foundation snapshot taken in 2020, over 292,000 non-eldery Oregon individuals identified as uninsured, or 8.6%.
To see the full snapshot go to https://bit.ly/3nMKtW3.
Starnes said this issue hit close to home when his wife was diagnosed with cancer and the high costs they had to pay before going over their deductible.
Starnes said that he would create the “Oregon Health Fund,” which would provide a health plan to all residents and guarantee every Oregonian access to care, and would alleviate healthcare costs on schools and businesses.
He said the fund would be funded by “sin taxes,” on junk food and alcoholic beverages.
He said those revenues would go into the fund and that employers with 100 employees or more could then fund a pension for their employees.
When asked about COVID-19, Starnes said that if elected he would keep people in masks until “infections and deaths,” go down.
He said those who were unable to mask up should be given “special compensation, like social security disability,” to deliver their meals and help get their supplies.
He said “If you can’t wear a mask, that should be a disability and you need special treatment,” and that people who can’t wear masks “should be allowed to work from home.”
Starnes said regarding vaccine mandates, people who choose not to get vaccinated due to religious or moral objections should look for jobs where they can work remotely such as “tele-health” for medical workers who have been fired or forced to retire due to the mandate.
He said the same applies to students who attend public school and that if the parents or students don’t want to be vaccinated, they should get their education elsewhere.
Starnes presently lives in Brownsville with his wife Mary, and they restore old houses.
Before that, he was a cabinetmaker for 30 years.
According to Ballotpedia, Starns was born in Lansing, Michigan, but was raised in Oregon where he attended Winston-Dillard schools.
In 1983 he became an apprentice in fine furniture making and cabinetry in Michigan with Nicholas Cabinetmaking.
In 1987 he came back to Oregon to attend Umpqua Community College, where he received his Associate's degree in 1990. He then transferred to the University of Oregon, where he earned a Bachelor of Art in History degree in 1996 while working as a freelance cabinetmaker.
In 2004 Starnes was elected as a director to the Douglas Soil & Water Conservation District. He was reelected in 2008.
At the same time, Starnes was elected to the Douglas Education Service District, which serves 13 school districts in Douglas County. He represented Douglas County at large, and was re-elected to the district in May of 2011.
In 2012, Starnes and his wife moved to East Lane County, where he was later elected to the McKenzie School Board in 2015, in addition to serving as secretary of the then-Blue River Community Development Corporation, now the McKenzie CDC.
After finishing his visits in eastern Oregon, Starnes plans to travel to the Oregon coast and then into Central Oregon to visit all 36 counties in the state.
For more information on Patrick Starnes go to https://starnes2022.com/
