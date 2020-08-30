Growing concern: Councilors take on cleaning up weeds in city

ONTARIO
Driving past Ontario City Hall, one might notice that the lot across the street is now free and clear of unwanted vegetation thanks to some grassroots volunteer work.
Councilor Norm Crume and City Council President Dan Capron took it upon themselves on the morning of Aug. 15 to clean up the empty city owned lot across from Ontario City Hall and next door to the Ontario Community Development Center.
The lot, according to Crume was overgrown with goatheads, scientific name — Tribulus terrestris, the technical name for this weed being “puncturevine.”
“They don’t get tall, they just keep growing,” stated Crume, who said that the vines grow along the ground and have sharp seed pods that get stuck in tires.
Crume and Capron both estimated that the clean-up took an hour and a-half or longer to complete.
Crume said, during his phone interview, that he has pushed for code enforcement to take note of the areas in the city where the overgrown weed problems are most prevalent. He also described how the puncturevines that he and Capron uprooted and disposed of are on Oregon’s noxious weed list.
The state of Oregon’s website, Oregon.gov, defines noxious weeds as a plant with the capacity to do the following:
“Displace and compete with native and desirable economic plants” and
“Impact agricultural and forest economies and resources such as fish, wildlife, recreation, and overall watershed health.”
“How can the city tell people to clean up when the city won’t do it?” Capron stated in reference to the clean-up of the city-owned lot.
“We’re held to a higher standard I think. We shouldn’t be having noxious weeds. I don’t think people realize that noxious weeds are something you can get fined for regardless of how tall,” he added.
Capron also noted that many area businesses in the city have allowed their properties to become overrun with weeds with makes them less appealing to visitors and potential customers.
“We may be open, but we look like crap,” said Capron.
Fire Chief weighs in
The Argus reached out to Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton to inquire about the hazards posed by properties with excess amounts of weed overgrowth. Leighton responded on Thursday morning in an email message.
“These weeds definitely are growing to heights that are hazardous. This is why our Ontario Code enforcement officers are working so hard to try to have the property owners manage the vegetation growth on these properties. The weeds and dry shrubs have very low ignition temperatures and fires start easily and spread fast,” wrote Leighton.
He explained that fires like these can “start as innocently as a child playing with matches or lighters, a discarded cigarette, a spark from a safety chain on a trailer, a hot spark from cutting or welding, or from mother nature and lightning.”
Leighton went on to describe fire situations that did not start as innocently.
“There is also the chance of someone just maliciously starting the dry grass and causing a quick spreading fire,” wrote Leighton. “We have already this year in town had at least one of these fires started at a vacant house with tall weeds that we were fortunately able to stop prior to it reaching any structures. We have also had people not following the burn ban and burning in burn barrels and these have spread to the weeds and then gotten out of control.”
