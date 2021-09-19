ONTARIO — As multiple groups in Nyssa are seeking to gather around and support each other and the greater community in prayer, group prayer events, one with a candlelight vigil, are planned for Saturday.
“Let’s Pray for our County and People,” reads information from Nichole Myers. “We are living in a moment in time that is overwhelming — pandemics, Afghanistan and political divide. We are not as different as we believe. We are all in this together. Let’s ask God for help.”
The events are open to anyone in the community.
“Faith and Prayer are what our community needs and our numbers together can be powerful,” says Myers.
The day will begin in Nyssa with a group prayer at 9 a.m. at Thunderegg Park, in the 500 block of Main Street in Nyssa. Citizens are urged to join up at the park to pray for businesses, schools, first responders and health-care workers, churches and those who are sick.
A gathering at Lion’s Park on Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario will finish the day. A vigil will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. A special musical performance, spiritual message and moment of silence are planned, and candles will be provided for attendees.
But the event won’t end there. Afterward, organizers plan to get interested attendees to walk or drive to five locations that are within a mile of the park in order to offer up an outside prayer. The focus will be on various groups, including businesses, schools, first responders and health-care workers, churches and those who are sick. As such, planned stops include Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario, the Plaza Inn, TVCC, Ontario police/fire station, and then the first Baptist Church.
