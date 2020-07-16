Group will cruise in honor of slain military member

ONTARIO — Members of Black Lives Matter Ontario are organizing a cruise for Sunday night to honor Vanessa Guillen, a U.S. Army soldier who was killed earlier this year by another enlisted soldier.
This cruise is to “show solidarity, demand justice and awareness for Vanessa and other soldiers who have gone missing, been killed and who have also faced sexual harassment and intimidation,” a post on the Black Lives Matter Ontario Facebook page states.
The cruise is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. As of Tuesday afternoon, the route is slated to start at the Albertsons parking lot and heading west on Southwest Fourth Avenue, before heading north on Southwest Fourth Street up to Idaho Avenue. From there, the procession will head east and take a right on S Oregon Street and finishing by taking a left to head East on SW 3rd Avenue (the ending spot is the Train Depot).
Guillen was a U.S. Army soldier who is believed to have been killed on April 22 inside a Texas armory by another enlisted soldier, Aaron David Robinson. Guillen’s remains were found in a river in late June. Before her death, Guillen had complained to family members about sexual harassment by other military members. Her death has since sparked outcry over sexual harassment in the U.S. military.
