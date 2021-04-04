ONTARIO
The Charter of the City of Ontario is under review by the city’s recently formed charter review ad hoc committee.
The committee includes three members of the Ontario City Council – Ken Hart, John Kirby and Sam Baker, and four members of the community – Jaime Taylor, Robert Wheatley, Susan Mills and Michael Miller, all of whom were in attendance at Thursday night’s public hearing.
Hart, the committee chairman, opened the meeting by saying that the committee planned to have at least one public hearing and a second one is scheduled for May.
The purpose of the public hearing, Hart noted, is to “hear from the public” regarding the city’s charter which was last modified in 1985.
One of the topics he mentioned that might come up over the course of the committee’s meetings was the possibility of voting districts being established within the city.
Citizens Coalition of Ontario
Eddy Thiel of Citizens Coalition of Ontario was the only member of the public to speak saying that her purpose at the public hearing was to “collect information and take it back to them,” meaning other members of the group.
She said that one of the topics of concern to members of the group are the duties of the mayor and the city manager.
Thiel then encouraged members of the committee to go to Citizens Coalition of Ontario’s Facebook page.
“They are the ones that vote,” she said.
Submitted comment
Taylor read the only submitted public comment which stated that Section 6.4 about the oath of office and to leave it “as is” and to leave the words “moral turpitude” in the language of the charter.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown explained that whatever recommendation for changes that are made by the committee must be then submitted to the city council which will then have the option of approving all of the changes or discussing each recommendation individually. After the council approves any proposed changes to the charter, those changes must then be voted on by Ontario residents in the next election before any changes are officially made.
With no other public comments, Hart suggested that committee members share their thoughts on what they would like to review in the city’s charter.
Thoughts and feedback
Kirby said that one thing he wanted the committee to review is what constitutes a quorum as it pertains to the city council and whether attendance via electronic medium will suffice.
He also said that another area to note is what the council can do in instances in which another council member requires some kind of censure or reprimand, saying that the council itself “has no authority to do anything.”
Wheatley suggested that the city’s charter gets a review every five years and as the population grows, to address the possibility of introducing voting districts as had been suggested by Hart.
Miller said he felt that currently the city is “not large enough for districting” and said the committee needs to determine what areas to “improve, adjust, or just let be.”
“We are a small town, but we are growing fast,” noted Mills, who said that she wanted the committee to have “a little more time to check on things” before making any suggestions.
Baker said that he’s “kinda wishy-washy” when it comes to the question of potential districting.
Taylor said the charter made for some “very bland” reading, however, her concern stemmed from the city council’s time “being taken up” that are not directly related to the city.
Mayor Riley Hill was in attendance and offered a few words to the committee saying that other city charters that are being examined in relation to Ontario’s own charter have some examples of thinking “outside the box” and to “study those charters.”
Ontario City Attorney Larry Sullivan said that what he wants to see with the charter is “some simplification” as it pertains to “ordinance adoption language.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.