Group stages protests for 'freedom of choice'

Hundreds show up to rally against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate by St. Luke's in July 22, 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Protests are planned in front of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario on Wednesday and Saturday.

ONTARIO — Local citizens are aiming to create awareness around ‘freedom of choice’ regarding getting vaccinated for COVID-19 by staging two protests at a local medical facility this week.

The protests, organized by Stand for Kids-Malheur, will take place on the sidewalk in Front of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario on Southwest Fourth Avenue, from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The rally is meant to be peaceful and is for those concerned about freedom of choice; it is not meant to be “your decision” against “my decision,” organizers state. “We are standing for “freedom of choice” regardless of which side you are affiliate with,” reads information about the protests sent to the newspaper.

Participants are urged to bring signs; however, organizers ask they be kept free of profanity, retaliation, political stance or anything that is conversational.

“‘Land of the Free’ was fought for many years ago, it is a Constitutional Right. It allows us to make choices for ourselves, our children, our future, our livelihood, our way of life, and our health. Please join us to rally together to peacefully, passionately and in union to stand for ‘Freedom of Choice.’ Together, Malheur County, we must join to protect our careers, our health, and our children,” reads information on the protests. “We should never have to give up our Constitutional Rights for our careers or for what a parent feels is the best interest of their child.”

The move comes as Gov. Kate Brown issued mandates for several groups of people to have to get vaccinated, find an exemption not to, or lose their jobs. This includes state employees, school staff and volunteers, and health-care workers.

