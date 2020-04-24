VALE — The Malheur County Budget Committee finished its work on the 2020-21 fiscal year budget Wednesday, approving some extra requests and denying others.
The final figures were about $33.5 million total for all funds. The property tax rate for the coming years will be $2.5823 per $1,000 of assessed value for the General Fund.
The budgeted amount for the Malheur County Agricultural Educational Extension Service District is $1.2 million and the Ambulance Service District Budget is $342,010.
Among the additions, the budget committee agreed to bump the funds to help pay for a aerial predator control program. The money will pay half of the cost of a helicopter carrying person to shoot problem predators, such as coyotes, livestock producers pay the other half.
The county had been putting up $10,000 for the program, but Tom McElroy, a rancher who coordinates the program, said that amount was no longer covering the county’s half of the cost and requested that money be increased to $15,000.
In the weed control program, the committee approved a request from county weed inspector Gary Page to purchase a utility terrain vehicle, sharing the cost with the Bureau of Land Management, to replace an older UTV used when spraying weeds out on rangeland, Page said.
The committee denied the request from Community in Action for $15,000 to help pay for services to the homeless, but did approve $1,500 for the nonprofit. Committee members in their deliberations said they thought the agency had other resources to cover its programs.
The 2020-21 budget is only a recommendation by the committee. It will be presented to the Malheur County Court for its consideration to be formally adopted before the end of the current fiscal year in June.
