ONTARIO
Capital improvement projects in the city and related topics were the discussion items at the most recent meeting of the Ontario Public Works Committee on Tuesday afternoon. This meeting was a “special combined session” covering both January and February.
Al Cablay, Public Works director for Ontario, opened the meeting with a presentation that showed the city’s capital improvement projects and the corresponding prioritization of each project, ranging in number from 1 — 5.
Some members of the committee questioned the prioritization of the projects on the list.
Committee member Jackson Fox said that this was “a step in the right direction” but also noted that there were some things missing in the hard copy packet provided including a pamphlet of footnotes “identifying needs.”
Committee member Pat Woodcock questioned the rating system for the prioritization of the projects. Committee member Jake Galeener said that the committee should give its input on the prioritization process, to which Committee Chairman Bernie Babcock wanted the committee to “understand the prioritization.”
Babcock also mentioned how the city’s street infrastructure needs “to be done yearly” as it pertains to maintenance such as “crack seal” saying that it’s “like mowing the lawn.”
Who is the city council liaison?
Committee member Jackson Fox asked who the committee’s liaison to the Ontario City Council is.
Adam Brown, Ontario City Manager, stated that the new liaison is Councilor Sam Baker.
Baker was unavailable for comment by press time this morning.
Fox said that the previous council liaison, Marty Justus, whose term as Ontario City Councilor ended in January, “wouldn’t even show up to the meeting.”
“How does our voice get heard?” questioned Fox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.