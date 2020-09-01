Group aims to get more voters in next election

ONTARIO
For Ontario residents, access to voter registration forms just got easier due to a civic engagement project of the Snake River JACL. Individuals who would like to vote in the upcoming election will need to register to vote if they will be 18 on or before Nov. 3, 2020. A person will need to re-register to vote if they have 1) changed their name; or 2) changed their address since you last voted; or 3) would like to change their party affiliation.
Oregon voter registration forms are available at the following Ontario locations: Euvalcree, 67 S.W. Second Avenue; Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario Chamber of Commerce, 251 S.W. Ninth St. and Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave.
Forms must be turned in to county clerk offices by Oct. 13 to qualify for the Nov. 3 election.
Weekly pick up and delivery of voter registration forms to the county clerk's office is being provided for all sites except EUVALCREE.
Services at the clerk’s office are only available by appointment at this time, so people are encouraged to drop forms in the mail to 251 B St. West, Vale, OR 97918. Otherwise, call (541) 473-5151 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
