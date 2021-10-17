Ron Dillon, organizer of the Big Nasty Hill Climb, speaks to the Ontario City Council during its meeting on July 13 regarding the potential to use part of the former golf course for speed boat races. He was aiming to get an OK from the city to start work on the land as soon as possible in order to prepare for races this fall. Three races are planned for 2022.
ONTARIO — The former Ontario Municipal Golf Course will be turned into a speedway in 2022.
Re-branded under the name, Ontario Speedway, a portion of the city-owned property, adjacent to the Ontario Municipal Airport, will begin construction on a world-class sprint boat racing facility.
According to a news release, there will be a groundbreaking ceremony held at the site on Tuesday morning, at 9 a.m., which the public is invited to attend. The former golf course is at 1345 Golf Course Rd.
United States Jet Sprint Association President Chris Bowman will be in attendance.
Officials from the city of Ontario were also invited to the event.
Three association events are set to be run on the 14-foot wide track in 2022: May 6-7, June 3-4 and Sept. 30-Oct. 1.
Each one of the three series events in 2022 will feature overnight camping, food and beverage booths, kid’s fun areas.
Ontario will be the only sprint boat racing facility in the country, outside of Washington state and competitors and several thousand fans from across the Northwest are expected to attend each of the three events next year.
Event spokesman Ron Dillon, said, “Sprint boat racing is incredibly exciting to watch, The top tier boats put out over 1,500 horsepower and weigh less than 1,200 pounds; they are wild and exotic, with some of them costing over $100,000 to build. They accelerate from 0 to 100 mph instantly and can pull up to 7 g’s in the turns. Some say that this is as close to flying a fighter jet as a civilian can get, and they are tricky to drive, with crashes being common. The track will have grassy, sloped berms on three sides, which will offer perfect views of the racing, and people can bring canopies and chairs to use to enjoy the action. We know that the sprint boat races that were held near Marsing about 20 years ago, were extremely popular. We are looking for those fans, who were disappointed when the Marsing track closed down in 2008 and we will also appeal to the many thousands of local fans who have attended the nearby Big Nasty Hillclimb for many years.”
Future events are set to take place until 2026 under the five-year contract, that R&R Promotions has with the city of Ontario.
The Ontario City Council approved the contract on Aug. 24.
