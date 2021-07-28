ONTARIO —Since June 30, Ontario’s Grocery Outlet has been bagging up groceries to help out veterans as part of its annual Independence for Hunger fundraiser. Grocery store owners, Dale and Jillian Gonzales, have not only asked the community to support their efforts, they’ve incentivized their cashiers to help with the mission of helping food supplies for Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida, which offers a pantry for veterans.
As of Tuesday morning, Charlene Pelland, with Veteran Advocates, said that the store had collected more than $6,000 in groceries and monetary contributions for the Ontario-based nonprofit that serves veterans.
Pelland said volunteers have gone over five times, filling about 100 to 150 bags each time, all of which have been paid for by donations. These volunteers include Bob Metzger, Cheryl Smit, Kay McPheeters, Lynn Haag, Jan and Phil Jacques, Billy Vance and Pelland.
The cashier who sells the most will get a day paid off of work.
“To date, the tremendous cashiers who have sold 800 bags by the fantastic customers at Grocery Outlet and have raised an additional $3,000 in cash, to be given to Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida in the form of gift cards,” reads a news release about the fundraiser.
Veteran Advocates expressed their gratitude to the Gonzales’ for their generosity and hard work, as well as the cashiers’ “tireless effort.”
“It’s a big thing,” Pelland said, adding that she wanted the community to know because they have also been the driving force making donations possible.
Cashiers at the store ask shoppers during check-out if they would like to buy a bag of groceries for a veteran in the amount of $5 or $6 or donate $1 to $5 in cash. Those who donated were entered into a raffle and got a coupon for future shopping.
“This is truly an example of our amazing community stepping up to help our veterans, who gave their all for our freedom,” reads the release. “The Corporate office has this fundraiser for the month of July and this year Dale and Jillian’s store is rated 87th in donations for “Independence for Hunger.”
Those wanting to contribute to the cause, have until Saturday to do so.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.