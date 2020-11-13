FRUITLAND

In another sign of the times, students at Fruitland High School spent the end of Thursday morning in a virtual assembly to celebrate Veterans Day.

Due to Idaho being in stage three of Gov. Brad Little’s reopening plan, the student body was not able to convene in the gymnasium for its annual assembly. Instead, students sat in their classrooms and watched a 30 minute video titled “Veterans Day, A Thank You” to celebrate the holiday.

The video was made by Sterling Blackwell’s Broadcasting class with help from the school’s Associated Student Body officers, and featured performances by the Fruitland High School marching band and color guard, the choir and interviews with multiple veterans with ties to the school. The video was broadcast live via YouTube and can still be viewed online at https://youtu.be/r5-4Wz8L79Q.

Nik Streng is the sports reporter for the Argus Observer. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 2015 with a master's degree in journalism, after graduating from Pacific University in 2013 with a degree in creative writing.

