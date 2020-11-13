FRUITLAND
In another sign of the times, students at Fruitland High School spent the end of Thursday morning in a virtual assembly to celebrate Veterans Day.
Due to Idaho being in stage three of Gov. Brad Little’s reopening plan, the student body was not able to convene in the gymnasium for its annual assembly. Instead, students sat in their classrooms and watched a 30 minute video titled “Veterans Day, A Thank You” to celebrate the holiday.
The video was made by Sterling Blackwell’s Broadcasting class with help from the school’s Associated Student Body officers, and featured performances by the Fruitland High School marching band and color guard, the choir and interviews with multiple veterans with ties to the school. The video was broadcast live via YouTube and can still be viewed online at https://youtu.be/r5-4Wz8L79Q.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.