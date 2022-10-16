Griffin Hewitt enjoys getting ‘plugged into’ community through storytelling

ONTARIO — Since he returned this summer, Argus Observer Reporter Griffin Hewitt has been immersed in many assignments. He’s been busy keeping our readers informed about many things happening throughout the Western Treasure Valley.
Hewitt has been covering what governing bodies in the cities of Vale and Nyssa have been up to and a whole host of entertainment, human interest and science-based articles about this community. He hit the ground running in late June with his first story on a Stronger Together community pride event.
Hewitt previously worked for the Argus from June of 2019 to January of 2021, when he left to begin pursuing his doctorate. While doing that, he also helped tutor students.
Having been sought out to do some freelance writing for the paper, Hewitt soon missed being a community news reporter.
“I really did miss actually being plugged into the community,” he said, noting that once he started freelancing, the “local aspect infused me all over again. I felt like I was missing something.”
He graduated with a Bachelor’s in Psychology from the College of Idaho in 2010 and went on to earn his Masters in Public Health from Capella University in 2015, and is taking online classes to work on his doctorate. While in college, he was the official film critic for the school newspaper, The Coyote, having reviewed dozens of movies while there.
And movies is one of his top interests.
“I spent a lot of time by myself as a kid, so I watched a lot of TV and got really into the stories,” he says.
He recalls his family getting a VCR when he was 7, and said the first movie they rented was “Gremlins.” It was then he realized he was into movies that were scary, but noted that they weren’t scary to him, but fun to watch with people who did get scared.
“To this day, I still have a love for movies,” he said.
Stretching across many genres, he said part of his love for film and Oscars, lead him to watching every Best Picture nominee from 1969 to the present (over 300 films).
Always interested in writing, he credits a high school teacher, Mrs. Johnson, for helping to cultivate that in him.
Over the years, he has written some of his own manuscripts, having written three in the past year, alone, which he is hoping to self-publish sometime in 2023.
“Hopefully people will think it’s entertaining,” he said, noting that the genre was horror-comedy.
Griffin, who lives in Ontario, grew up on a farm in Kuna, Idaho, where he attended school his entire life.
He loves science, and public health and his “two sweet babies, Seymour and Ackbar.” The dogs are both terrier mixes, and both were adopted by Hewitt.
