Griffin Hewitt enjoys getting ‘plugged into’ community through storytelling

Griffin Hewitt pauses for a brief photo on a busy production day at the Argus Observer.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Since he returned this summer, Argus Observer Reporter Griffin Hewitt has been immersed in many assignments. He’s been busy keeping our readers informed about many things happening throughout the Western Treasure Valley.

Hewitt has been covering what governing bodies in the cities of Vale and Nyssa have been up to and a whole host of entertainment, human interest and science-based articles about this community. He hit the ground running in late June with his first story on a Stronger Together community pride event.



