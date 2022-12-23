GriefShare seminar starts in January

First Church of the Nazarene Lead Pastor Tim Brewer delivers a special sermon dealing with grief and loss on Dec. 21 at the church. At least 20 attendees were present to hear the message.

 Griffin Hewitt | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Grieving is a natural part of life.

Losing a loved one is a traumatic experience and requires time to heal. One component of the healing is support. It’s this level of encouragement offered by GriefShare, a national grief recovery support organization offering seminars and outreach groups.



