GriefShare seminar starts in January

Losing a loved one is a traumatic experience and requires time to heal. One component of the healing is support. It’s this level of encouragement offered by GriefShare, a national grief recovery support organization offering seminars and outreach groups.
Starting in January, the organization will be offering a 13-week group at First Church of the Nazarene, 1131 Alameda Drive.
According to a description of the programs being offered on its website, a GriefShare session “has three distinct elements,” those components being: video seminar with experts, support group discussion with focus and personal study and reflection.
The organization touts “thousands of GriefShare grief recovery support groups” that meet throughout the United States, Canada and “in over 10 other countries,” according to information on its website.
Prior to the 13-week support group series, on Wednesday, the church offered a special service as a way to help people cope with loss they have experienced.
In his sermon, Lead Pastor Tim Brewer said that in life people can experience great joy, but also great sadness.
“Tonight is a special time to acknowledge both things in our lives. Throughout the season of joy and hope we still sometimes carry grief, loss and sadness. During this service, we will take time to write down those losses,” said Brewer.
Brewer then opened the opportunity for attendees who are currently experiencing grief to send a short text message to the church, expressing this loss through words in the form of a simple prayer. He then read these anonymous messages to those in attendance.
As the service progressed, time was set aside to light candles and allow a moment of reflection.
During this time, Youth Pastor Levi Lewis invited attendees to “follow along and join us as we read, sing and light the candles together.”
Attendees were then invited to go to the altar for prayer if they chose to do so.
