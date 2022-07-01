Greg Smith's firm resigns from economic development, but not reload work

VALE — The matter of renewing a contract with the firm that’s been handling the county’s economic development services since 2013 has been delayed for weeks. But now, it is no longer an issue. Citing an “incredibly toxic” environment surrounding economic development in Malheur County, a letter to county officials from Greg Smith, whose firm is Gregory Smith & Company, states they are no longer interested in providing that service here.
For now, it doesn’t appear this will impact Smith’s role as the project manager of the Treasure Valley Reload Center and officer to the Malheur County Development Corporation, an entirely separate entity with governing board. That group is in charge of getting the facility built with $26 million appropriated by the Oregon Legislature, but has been bumping up against cost overruns on the project.
‘We have nothing to hide’
Having moved the agenda item to the end of its meeting on Wednesday, members of the county’s governing body swiftly and unanimously accepted the resignation, then had a brief discussion over the matter.
County officials stated that they were working with Smith on several details. Among these is having the county’s IT personnel transfer over the economic development webpage to the county. A list was being developed of what the county wants, including files.
During the discussion, Commissioner Ron Jacobs offered up his thoughts and comments on the situation.
He stated that Smith brought a lot of money into the community by getting small businesses financed and working with local legislators on additional funding for the reload center due to rising costs.
“But, he also had a hand in getting other financing over the years and brought other businesses into the community,” Jacobs said. “But I do have to say, I appreciate what he has done and think he has helped the county a lot.”
The commissioner went on to state that he was “really concerned about the negative publicity that we’ve received as a county, not to mention Greg Smith, has received over the last few years. It hasn’t been healthy and it’s been hard on our employees. It divided the county in many ways and I don’t think it’s been good.”
Jacobs stated that he would like to work with local newspapers to let people know the county is in good shape financially.
“We have nothing to hide and would like people to ask questions of us,” Jacobs said.
In his letter, Smith requested a “comprehensive financial audit be conducted” on the exit of his company and his “hope for continued economic success.”
In addition to thanking Smith for his work, the commissioner praised the many individuals who volunteer their time on county boards — in particular the Malheur County Development Corporation Board. He said the members were “a bunch of individuals who have the best interest in the county and have done a lot to get this reload facility up and moving.”
Commissioner Don Hodge and Judge Dan Joyce said they concurred.
What’s next for economic development?
Following the meeting, Jacobs told the newspaper that it could be 90 days and “maybe not before the first of the year” before the county finalized a plan for its Economic Development.
However, he further noted that the county’s $180,000 contract for Smith, which ended June 30, only covered salary and that, as a contract service provider, Smith paid for all of his own expenses, including rent and telephone.
“As we go in house, hire in house, we’ll have to pay more than what we’ve been paying Greg. I had Lorinda [Dubois, county administrator], put figures together for me and it’s a number of thousands more than what we pay.”
As such, the county plans to not necessarily go clear back to that format, and will try to work with other employees that are directors of other agencies.
“We have a number of things in the works,” he said.
He said with putting more money toward Snake River Economic Development Alliance in the last budget cycle, they planned to rely on them some.
City Manager Jim Maret stated that Smith was integral in helping small businesses open in Nyssa, including The Mercantile, Fiesta Farms, Thunderegg Coffee Co. and Field Fresh Foods, among others. He said Smith helped him get things going, noting that it was “mind-boggling” that Smith was leaving his economic development role.
“Greg Smith has been the face of economic development within the county and its cities as long as I can remember, and as long as I’ve been in this chair. To lose him in that position, in my opinion, is a tragedy,”Maret said, adding he believed Smith was a valuable asset to the community.
Maret also has worked closely with officials on the project due to Nyssa getting federal funding to help extend the city’s water line north to the facility. In a phone interview on Wednesday, Maret also stated that Smith needs to stay as the lead in the project so “we can get to the end result. It’s best for the county.”
What about the rail shipping facility?
Smith’s contract with the county had included an addendum for his role in the reload project. However, County Court members stated that the goal was to keep Smith on until that project was complete, which Hodge stated might require “a short extension” of that portion of the contract.
Following the meeting, Jacobs told the newspaper that the county’s lawyer had stated that the contractors handling the reload project plan to stay on and finish; however Brad Baird, with Anderson Perry and Associates, who is the project manager for the construction details, “would rather do the project with Greg Smith than without him.”
The commissioner stated they were going to have to negotiate contract terms to “have time to go through the transition.” Furthermore, he said the County Court was waiting to hear from members of the Malheur County Development Corporation Board on what they desired moving forward.
In a phone interview on Wednesday, Grant Kitamura, president of the Malheur County Development Corporation Board of Directors, told the newspaper that Smith’s resignation is not for his work on the board.
“We want to keep him on our project,” he said. “They have to work out something with him to do that.”
Saying that he realizes Smith has a lot of irons in the fire for economic development and will be working on transferring that information to the county.
“In the meantime, we’ve got to finish this project,” Kitamura said. “It will take another six to eight months, then a few more to clean up at the end , so we’re asking for him for a year that the county keep him on for us.”
In a phone interview on Wednesday, Baird said it was his understanding that Smith would be continuing as the project manager, who handles the administrative side of the project. This includes everything related to discussions with Americold and Union Pacific officials and any issues outside the engineering and construction observation realm, the latter of which are handled by Baird.
The two have daily meetings regarding the myriad details related to the project.
If for some reason Smith was not part of the completion of the project, “that would be very challenging,” Baird said.
“There are a whole bunch of duties he’s doing that we’re aware of but not in the weeds on nor do we have the relationships,” he said. “It would be very difficult to continue.”
Smith’s interactions with Oregon Department of Transportation Officials, include submitting monthly reports and overall payment and approval, including invoices.
“There is a very large body of work being done by Greg Smith and his outfit,” he said, noting that while they have committed to finishing the project, it would not be in the best interest if Smith was not a part of that.
The completion of the everything except the building — due to cost overruns — is about three months away, Baird said.
As they’ve been moving along, things have been going great, he said, noting that there have been challenges, which they have been able to overcome.
One challenges has been the turnaround time for payments from ODOT for invoices for construction work already completed. During it’s meeting on Tuesday, Malheur County Court unanimously approved a resolution to help overcome that hurdle. It guarantees a line of credit with Bank of Eastern Oregon to Malheur County Development Corporation for $4 million dollars in order to get those invoices paid immediately, then be reimbursed by ODOT. Previously, the invoices were submitted to ODOT and then contractors who had already completed work had to wait about 45 days to be paid.
During a meeting of the Malheur County Development Corporation board on Tuesday, Smith told the board the line of credit was “very important” and would allow them to deal with that bubble for large contracts coming in.
Furthermore he said they would be working with ODOT on a change order as it relates to the timeline at the end of August. The agreement with ODOT terminates at that time, however all parties desire for it to continue, Smith said.
He also noted that some internal conversations had been taking place regarding modifications to the building.
“Brad and I are having internal conversations and I think we may have a way, with a little bit of — well a lot of — building modifications we can find some potential savings … to help us move the project forward quicker.”
Smith said he will be bringing options to the next meeting regarding that.
Baird further noted that construction was “moving along very nicely” and that the rail installation was expected to be started in about two weeks.
