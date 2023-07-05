Greater Oregon PAC organizes

Ontario mayor Deborah Folden shares comments with attendees of the Greater Oregon PAC’s first public meeting, which was held in Ontario on June 29. The organization seeks to bring honesty back to the discussion surrounding the Greater Idaho movement, which it is opposed to.
ONTARIO — It didn’t look like a political discussion, but rather like a large group of friends gathering at an outdoor bistro after work. Such was the setting at Second & Vine in Ontario the afternoon of June 29, as members of the public joined in the first public meeting of the Greater Oregon Political Action Committee.
The committee’s chief petitioner is Blu Fortner. In an interview with the Argus prior to Thursday’s meeting, he said the purpose of the committee is to give residents a voice in where they stand on shifting Oregon’s border, and to keep the organizers of the Greater Idaho movement honest.
“The Greater Oregon Political Action Committee wants to bring integrity back to the conversation of moving the Idaho/Oregon border,” he said. “We don’t want to be misrepresented as having already voted to join Idaho, when we only voted to talk about it.”
The committee’s position on the matter is to not move the position of the border, but instead encourage a healthier conversation between people in eastern Oregon and state officials in Salem.
“That’s what we’d like to see it shift to is, ‘How do we work together?’ instead of ‘How do we separate based along party lines?’ or whatever. We have a real bipartisan committee of Republicans, Democrats and and Independents working together to not only keep the border where it is, but to figure out how to get a voice in Salem, and get us all feeling more heard so that we can work together and we’re not trying to work against each other — infight — for eastern Oregon in general.”
Christopher Plummer, one of the group’s organizers, added that he feels a sense of home pride living in eastern Oregon.
“There’s a lot that we’ve accomplished in this area, and it’s a unique area,” said Plummer. “I think the citizenship of Ontario especially is a unique place where it doesn’t really fit Idaho either. So instead of just handing over this great area and calling it something else, a different state, we just want to work on improving what we have and communicating better with the other half of the state.”
Petitioner David Armstrong added that despite being open to the Greater Idaho discussion early on, his main concerns center around the differences in the way each state’s budget works.
“I still have deep concerns, actually … [the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System] is a challenge, and a lot of our finance is just built into Oregon’s systems and to rip that out is going to be different.”
He added that Oregon offers stronger legal protections for renters than Idaho does.
Antonio “A.J.” Sunseri, an Argus Observer employee and vice chair of Malheur County Democrats, is treasurer of the committee.
“I have been against moving to Idaho since the start," Sunseri said. "I think that we need to do everything we can to have a greater voice in Oregon’s government and this is a distraction from important issues for rural Oregonians. It’s a waste of our taxpayer money for our county to meet three times a year on something that will probably never, ever happen.”
Present for the meeting was Ontario Mayor Deborah Folden and her husband, Rick.
“I love living in Oregon; I would not choose to live anywhere else,” she said. “The thought of having our borders turning into Idaho makes me frustrated because I like the way we [do things].”
On that note, Rick Folden, who calls himself the “First Dude” of Ontario, added “I was born and raised here in Ontario, graduated from high school and in 1980 I moved away. Did my career in Boise for 37 years … seven years ago, came back.”
On the note of taxes, the advantages and disadvantages of Idaho’s tax law overall do not appeal to many of those in attendance. For example, Oregon does not collect a statewide sales tax, unlike Idaho.
The difference in minimum wages in the two states was another reason attendees cited for not wanting to move the state line; In Oregon, increases to the minimum wage are legally required to reflect increases in the Consumer Price Index as of July 1. In Idaho, the minimum wage is $7.25 per hour — a rate last changed in 2009.
Noteworthy is that employers are allowed to take “tip credits” against what they pay in employee wages in Idaho, but not in Oregon.
Another concern is residents who would have to change their driver’s licenses for Idaho instead of Oregon. Who would pay for that change? One attendee quoted Idaho Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, as saying that the state of Idaho would not bear that cost.
The benefits to residents living on each side of the state line are also a factor for some attendees; The loss of Oregon PERS benefits was brought up by some in attendance, as they work for Oregon government in one way or another.
At the end of the day, many of those present want to remain Oregonians because the Beaver State is where they’ve always lived.
“I see it senseless to be moving borders around the states,” added resident Linda Feeley. “Every time something comes up, you’re going to move the border? It doesn’t make any sense to me, and I am firmly against it. I want Oregon to stay the way Oregon is, and [for us to] communicate with Salem in other ways. I love this state, I’m happy here and I don’t want [the border shift] to happen.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.