Greater Oregon PAC organizes

Ontario mayor Deborah Folden shares comments with attendees of the Greater Oregon PAC’s first public meeting, which was held in Ontario on June 29. The organization seeks to bring honesty back to the discussion surrounding the Greater Idaho movement, which it is opposed to.

ONTARIO — It didn’t look like a political discussion, but rather like a large group of friends gathering at an outdoor bistro after work. Such was the setting at Second & Vine in Ontario the afternoon of June 29, as members of the public joined in the first public meeting of the Greater Oregon Political Action Committee.

The committee’s chief petitioner is Blu Fortner. In an interview with the Argus prior to Thursday’s meeting, he said the purpose of the committee is to give residents a voice in where they stand on shifting Oregon’s border, and to keep the organizers of the Greater Idaho movement honest.



