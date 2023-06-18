ONTARIO — A new political action committee has been formed in Malheur County called Greater Oregon.
The goal is to correct the disinformation going around that states that Malheur county and other counties have voted on measures to join Idaho.
“This is not correct,” reads a news release from Blu Fortner, one of the chief petitioners of a new initiative petition to repeal the measure which required mandatory meetings.
A petition initiative was passed to meet three times per year to talk about it, but no consensus has been reached as to whether this is right for Malheur County, states the release. “Because of this widely spread duplicity, we are forming the Greater Oregon PAC.”
“We hope to return integrity to the conversation and will be petitioning to get onto the 2024 ballot to repeal the measure to even talk about moving the border,” Fortner continues.
“Our group leadership is bipartisan, with active Democrats, Republicans, and Independents leading the movement. We plan to meet monthly to build the community, educate, and fundraise, in order to both increase public awareness of how residents of most Oregon, and Idaho, counties actually feel about this topic and prevent further misrepresentation by a vocal minority that really wants to see this unrealistic change happen,” reads the release.
The first meeting will be at 6 p.m. June 29 at 2nd and Vine in Ontario.
“We will also be discussing methods to increase our voices in Salem since we interpret that the real issue that people in our area are concerned about is the under-representation of rural counties within the state Legislature,” it states.
Those who would like to participate, can attend the meeting or send an email to Blu Fortner at homestreete@yahoo.com.
