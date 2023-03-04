This map from the Greater Idaho movement, as pictured on its website, gives a visual indicator of how the movement aims to move the western border of Idaho to encompass more than half of Oregon. There currently are bills in the both statehouses, with a House bill in Idaho having recently passed to the Senate, but a mirror Senate bill in Oregon not gaining traction at this time.
FRUITLAND — Things are heating up over mirror bills in Idaho and Oregon legislatures regarding holding conversations to move the state border, encompassing more than half of the eastern portion of Oregon.
Payette County Commissioners just passed a resolution against the move but tomorrow the county will see a rally of Greater Idaho supporters at Gayway Junction, according to information posted on Citizens for Greater Idaho's Facebook page.
House Joint Memorial 1 did pass the House, thought not unanimously, and is now sitting in a Senate Committee.
District 9 Sen. Abby Lee, of Fruitland, has not responded to the newspaper regarding whether she would support the bill if it came down to it. Rally organizers are aware they are holding their gathering in Lee's hometown, according to their post.
The rally will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Gayway Junction near Luxury Nail Spa, which is near U.S. Highway 95 (or North Whitley Drive) and Northwest 16th Street.
A mirror bill Senate Joint Memorial Resolution 2, which was introduced in the Oregon Senate has not gained any traction in well over a month.
"Time is running out! The Greater Idaho bill is in the Senate State Affairs Committee, but we still don't have enough senators in favor yet," reads the post. "We need 5 senators in favor next week so that on Monday, March 13 we can ask for a hearing. Otherwise, we'll have to try the Senate and House again next year."
