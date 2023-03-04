Greater Idaho bill moves in Idaho, stalls in Oregon

This map from the Greater Idaho movement, as pictured on its website, gives a visual indicator of how the movement aims to move the western border of Idaho to encompass more than half of Oregon. There currently are bills in the both statehouses, with a House bill in Idaho having recently passed to the Senate, but a mirror Senate bill in Oregon not gaining traction at this time.

 greateridaho.org

FRUITLAND — Things are heating up over mirror bills in Idaho and Oregon legislatures regarding holding conversations to move the state border, encompassing more than half of the eastern portion of Oregon.

Payette County Commissioners just passed a resolution against the move but tomorrow the county will see a rally of Greater Idaho supporters at Gayway Junction, according to information posted on Citizens for Greater Idaho's Facebook page.



Tags

Load comments