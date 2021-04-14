Greater Idaho rally comes to Ontario on April 24

MALHEUR COUNTY
Three upcoming meet-and-greet rallies have been scheduled in eastern Oregon by organizers of Move Oregon’s Border, including an upcoming one in Malheur County on April 24. That rally will begin at noon at Lions Park, 790 S.W. Third Ave. in Ontario.
Two other rallies will take place in Crook County prior to that, with the first of those starting on Friday at Crooked River Brewing in Prineville and the second on April 21 at the Crook County Court meeting.
The organization’s president will answer questions and give an opportunity to form teams of volunteers.
Five counties will have the issue of whether commissioners should discuss border relocation on their May 18 ballots. In addition to Malheur County, this includes Baker, Grant, Lake, and Sherman.
The movement expects that voters will appreciate Idaho’s overall lower taxes and American values.
During the rallies, lawn signs, banners and merchandise will be available.
For more information about the Malheur County rally, contact Bob Wheatley at (208) 949-0559.
