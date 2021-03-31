MALHEUR COUNTY
Petitioners aiming to move the Oregon-Idaho border are still working to gather signatures in some counties, and also are preparing for a county court meeting, in which commissioners will meet to consider the border location issue in Crook County on April 21. Additionally, the Citizens for Greater Idaho / Move Oregon’s Border has announced that a former speaker of the Oregon House will testify to a joint committee of the Idaho Legislature on April 12 in favor of the proposal.
According to a news release from the group, that former politician is Mark Simmons, who is also a rancher in Oregon.
“The purpose of the meeting is to consider the proposal to move the Oregon/Idaho border so that Oregon counties may become a part of Idaho,” reads the news release.
It says the committee comprises the Senate Resources and Environment committee and the House Environment, Energy, and Technology committee.
Oregon’s new drug laws will be touted as a reason to move the border, as the release states that Mike McCarter, president of the group, has stated that he will tell the committee moving the state border will “protect Idahoans from the ill effects” of those new drug laws. McCarter also aims to describe the financial benefits to Idaho.
On March 24, Move Oregon’s Border created a new 501c4 organization named Citizens for Greater Idaho.
He said Move Oregon’s Border is a political action committee focused on Oregon ballot initiatives. Citizens for Greater Idaho, the new organization, will be focused on Idaho, Oregon, and beyond, to support the vision of Move Oregon’s Border. Most of the movement’s work will be carried out under the name “Citizens for Greater Idaho.”
In addition to five counties getting ready to vote on whether there commissioners should meet several times during the year to consider moving the border, the Greater Idaho group has rallies scheduled for eastern Oregon in Baker and Grant counties, with more planned for Malheur, Lake and Sherman counties.
“The movement expects that voters will appreciate Idaho’s overall lower taxes and red-state values on hot-button topics,” reads a release.
For more information, visit the group’s website at www.GreaterIdaho.org.
