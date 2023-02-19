Greater Idaho bill moves in Idaho, stalls in Oregon

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — At least two out of three District 9 lawmakers in Idaho aren’t opposed to Idaho House Joint Memorial 1. The bill invites Oregon lawmakers to talk about moving the Idaho border west to encompass 11 eastern Oregon counties.
It passed the House 41-28 on Wednesday, with District 9 Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale and Jacyn Gallagher, R-Weiser, in favor of the bill, which was co-sponsored by Boyle.
It’s unknown where the District 9 Senator stands on the matter. However, with the bill having been introduced, read and referred to Senate State Affairs, the newspaper is attempting to find out. It’s worth noting the Dist. 9 Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, is employed at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, which state of Oregon provides some funding for. Multiple requests for comment to Lee regarding where she stands on the bill and whether she will support it if it comes to the floor were not returned by press time.
Where Oregon's bill stands
A mirror bill floated in the Oregon Senate isn’t seeing much traction. The last action on Senate Joint Memorial 2 was a referral to the Senate Committee on Rules on Jan. 15. As of press time Friday, that committee’s calendar for this week doesn’t include any work on that bill.
It’s worth noting that in an update on Wednesday, eastern Oregon lawmakers said there have been more efforts to reach across the aisle this session by the Democrats, which are in the majority.
“I haven’t seen it before this session,” said Dist. 30 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, noting that effort has been “setting a more positive tone” at the Capitol.
1 county gets ready to vote on matter again
Wallowa County voters will head to vote over the measure in May. An official there said Greater Idaho had tried to pass it before and did not, noting that it changed a few times to different measures.
A ‘Yes’ vote to that ballot measure would mean the commissioners meet the fourth Wednesday and every Friday in August “to discuss how to promote the interest of Wallowa County that would be relevant to a relocation of state borders.”
How the movement is going in other counties
Overall, 11 counties have passed ballot measures similar to Malheur County’s, which requires discussing the matter regularly. However, now that meetings have been mandated, voters’ interest in the matter appears to be apathetic, with attendance ranging from three to a dozen at most of them.
In Malheur County, where mandatory meetings are occurring three times a year, attendance has averaged 10 people which is typically split with citizens in favor and in opposition of moving the Oregon-Idaho border.
The newspaper caught up with officials and elected officials in those counties this past week to get the pulse of what is happening elsewhere.
Officials from Jefferson, Morrow and Wheeler counties did not return calls by press time. Information follows from the rest.
Baker County voters passed a ballot measure in May of 2020. County Clerk Stefanie Kirby said it requires the commissioners to meet three times annually “to discuss the interest in relocation of the Idaho border.”
Kirby said they have been doing that three times annually and that “not a ton of people” have attended. At their most recent meeting in November, there were “maybe three members of the public.”
Grant County Commissioner Jim Hamsher said they have been meeting quarterly. He said attendance was the same as a regular commissioner meeting, describing that as “not a large amount.”
Hamsher clarified that there was “never anything on the ballot about moving the border.”
“They submitted one about moving, one about promoting, both were rejected,” he said. “They did get on the ballot having the county court meet regularly to discuss that.”
Of those who voted, Hamsher said 896 people opposed the measure, with 1,471 in favor.
Harney County Judge Bill Hart said they are meeting three times a year, with their next meeting being the fourth Wednesday in March.
He just took office in January but has been a regular attender of county court meetings. Hart said at the last meeting in November it was a “good mix of all views,” with about 15-20 people attending. He said the State of Jefferson movement and the Greater Idaho movement both presented their plans or case.
Hart also noted that there was also a “small voice of people not interested in either one, saying ‘Just keep it in Oregon and try to find a solution for things within Oregon.’”
Union County Commissioner Paul Anderes said they also have been meeting three times a year to hold discussions about moving to Idaho.
“It’s not packing the house,” he said.
Anderes said in the last meeting which was Feb. 8, there were eight people online and 11 in the room which included two journalists.
“Of those in attendance, five were in favor, two were against and one from out of the area was in favor, as well,” he said, noting that Greater Idaho representatives “consistently attend our meetings from out of the area.”
Written comments for that meeting, however, had more in opposition, according to Anderes, who said there were two in favor, six opposed and one neutral with a lot of questions. Additionally there were two others who weighed in from outside of the county.
In Lake County, the mandate is to meet three times per year. An official there said “some of the meetings have one person,” but noted that at the most recent meeting there were 19 people.
“It’s a lot of the same people,” she said.
Klamath County Clerk Rochelle Long is in charge of meetings there, where voters approved a border relocation board in May of 2022. Of those who voted, 43% were opposed.
Since then, it has been added as a county ordinance, but no meetings have been held.
“We have just formed that board to meet three times a year,” Long said, clarifying it comprises community members, not commissioners. “We haven’t scheduled any meetings yet.”
Sherman County Judge Joe Dabulskis on Friday said their ballot measure doesn’t require regular meetings. Rather, it just requires the commissioners to support the movement “when things come through.”
He said sometimes people call and ask me about it, “but nothing real serious.”
“It’s more a show that, ‘Hey, we’re not happy with the way our government in Salem is doing things.”
