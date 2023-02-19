Greater Idaho bill moves in Idaho, stalls in Oregon

This map from the Greater Idaho movement, as pictured on its website, gives a visual indicator of how the movement aims to move the western border of Idaho to encompass more than half of Oregon. There currently are bills in the both statehouses, with a House bill in Idaho having recently passed to the Senate, but a mirror Senate bill in Oregon not gaining traction at this time.

 greateridaho.org

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — At least two out of three District 9 lawmakers in Idaho aren’t opposed to Idaho House Joint Memorial 1. The bill invites Oregon lawmakers to talk about moving the Idaho border west to encompass 11 eastern Oregon counties.

It passed the House 41-28 on Wednesday, with District 9 Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale and Jacyn Gallagher, R-Weiser, in favor of the bill, which was co-sponsored by Boyle.



Tags

Load comments