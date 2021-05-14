Grave concerns over cemetery addressed

ONTARIO
Evergreen Cemetery was one of the topics of discussion at the most recent Ontario Public Works Committee meeting on Tuesday.
Ontario Public Works Director Al Cablay reported to the committee that the cemetery’s north gate has “recently” been reopened to the public.
He said that the comments and inquires regarding the cemetery were received over the course of 60 days and during this time the suggestion to open the grounds back up was made through “the cemetery and the city manager’s office.” The public works department responded to the suggestion explained Cablay.
“By doing that, we also opened up the lines of communication, if you will, to log every complaint,” he stated.
Cablay said he wanted to “daylight” with the committee and gather any input or suggestions to staff to pass along to the city manager’s office.
Committee Chairman Bernie Babcock asked if the north gate is the one located on Park Boulevard and Cablay confirmed that it was.
Babcock then said he lives nearby and has seen the gate open “all the time” and, while acknowledging that “city staff maintaining the cemetery” need it to be open during the day and that it is an inconvenience for staff to have to “open and close and open and close it,” and recommended the gate be closed unless there was another reason to keep it open.
The issue with the gate being open is due to the cemetery being “used as a thoroughfare” to get to 18th Street, which Babcock confirmed.
Cablay said that this was one of the reasons why the gate was shut for so long and mainly just open for staff.
“I can tell you what’s going to happen when you close the gate, they’re gonna drive on the walking trail. I guarantee it,” said Babcock.
He went on to say that he knows there is at least one bullard at one end of the cemetery grounds, but regardless, he has seen people driving through “before it was marked off.”
Cablay asked whether the north gate is a “convenience access” into the cemetery, and Cablay confirmed that it is.
Committee member Jake Galeener suggested a “little stronger law enforcement presence” could be utilized to cite the people who are using the cemetery in this way and perhaps if people start getting pulled over “word might get out.”
Committee member Jackson Fox said he has no problem when he goes to visit his “people out there” at the cemetery because there are alternate entrances into the grounds other than the north gate. He also said he believes the cemetery is a “short cut” for students of the college to get back to their dormitories.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown said that there was actually only one inquiry from an “elderly lady” who called and talked to him “repeatedly.” He said that he told her that there are several different entrances into the cemetery to which she said that the other entrances were inconvenient for her because she wanted to use the north end as it was the closest to where her husband is.
Brown said that the recommendation is to leave the cemetery open for a trial period of 60 days and “have staff log any dangers of people running through there.”
“So that’s it, we’re not talking about a city-wide coup about the cemetery, just one person, but we listen to everybody,” said Brown.
