Grassy Mountain meetings on Thursday

VALE — The Technical Review Team for Calico Resources’ proposed Grassy Mountain mine outside of Vale is hosting two teleconferences on Thursday. The video teleconferences are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. local time.
The announcement, issued from Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries, explains how the technical review team is “an inter-disciplinary team of state agencies” that evaluates information and concerns that relate to this project “during all phases of the application process” and develop “consolidated permit conditions that conform to Oregon regulations.”
According to the announcement, this meeting will be conducted virtually and will “not have in-person access.” Members of the public who wish to view or listen to the meeting are encouraged to do so online at https://bit.ly/3y6p9ir.
Public comments will not be accepted at this meeting, however, comments from the public will be accepted regarding “whether the information contained in the revised Geochemistry Baseline Data Report … is complete”
The Technical Review Team Geochemistry Subcommittee will be discussing its findings following a review of the Geochemistry Baseline Data Report on June 30, this meeting is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Another meeting is set to follow in which the subcommittee “will carry its motion on completeness forward to the TRT meeting.” That is scheduled for 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
All of these meeting will be conducted using the Zoom virtual meeting platform.
Public comment can be submitted up through the meeting but not during the meeting.
If anyone is wishing to make a comment and requires assistance, contact the DOGAMI Albany office at (541) 967-2083.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.