VALE — A team of agencies reviewing documents for the proposed Grassy Mountain gold mine, outside of Vale, will hold a public meeting on Thursday. The purpose of the meeting is to receive updates on the consolidated application and permitting process for the underground chemical process mine.
A notice about the meeting was provided by Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries.
The Technical Review Team, which is an inter-disciplinary team comprising members of various state agencies, reviews all information and concerns related to proposed mines, during all phases of the application process and ultimately develops conditions that meet Oregon regulations, according to the meeting notice.
The team also will get updates on the permit’s comment status and the environmental analysis, and is expected to discuss the completeness of the permit.
The meeting will be held by video teleconference and members of the public can join that meeting from 3 to 5 p.m. Mountain Time. The online meeting will be hosted on Zoom and will be available at https://bit.ly/3P29met. Those who would like to listen in by phone, can dial +1 (253) 215-8782. The meeting ID is 849 8111 0651. If prompted for a passcode, that is 084781.
The meeting agenda also includes a Bureau of Land Management update.
Those who need accommodation, such as sign language interpreters, can request assistance. To ensure availability, individuals need to contact DOGAMI at (541) 967-2083 at least 72 hours before the meeting. Services for persons with a hearing or speech disability are available by phoning 711.
Additionally, DOGAMI is accepting public comment on the revised materials for the consolidated permit application for Grassy Mountain. Those materials, which were submitted by the applicant from April 27 through Aug. 9, can be found online at https://bit.ly/3qFhQif.
Public comments will be accepted through 1 p.m. Mountain Time on Aug. 24. They can be submitted by email to information.grassymtn@dogami.oregon.gov or by mail to Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries, Mineral Land Regulation & Reclamation Program, 229 Braodalbin St. S.W., Albany, OR 97321-2246.
The Grassy Mountain mining project is being proposed by Calico Resources, a subsidiary of Paramount Gold Nevada. It is located 20 to 25 miles south of Vale, northwest of Owyhee Reservoir.
Learn more about Oregon’s Consolidated Application and Permitting process on DOGAMI’s website at https://bit.ly/3somZLV.
