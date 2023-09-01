Grassy Mountain gold mine could get notice to proceed in near future

Michael McGinnis, project manager for Calico Resources, shows some of the ore samples taken from the Grassy Mountain mine site during an open house at the Calico Resources office in Vale, in 2017. A Technical Review Team comprising state agencies that has been reviewing the Consolidated Permit Application for the mine that was submitted in November of 2019 is ready to consider a Notice to Proceed. The team aims to review the draft of that document during its next meeting in October.
VALE — A proposed underground chemical processing gold mine in Malheur County is finally gearing up to move to the next phase: Notice to Proceed. The Technical Review Team comprising multiple state agencies determined this step for the Grassy Mountain mining project during its most recent meeting on Aug. 24, following the end of a 14-day public comment period.
During that time frame, only one comment was submitted to the team and that was to say they believed the material was complete.
The project is being proposed by Calico Resources, a subsidiary of Paramount Gold Nevada. It is located 20 to 25 miles south of Vale, northwest of Owyhee Reservoir.
A meeting is now slated for Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. PT. TRT officials say the goal for that meeting will be to reach a completeness determination and review a draft notice to proceed.
When asked whether there were any comments, questions or concerns, Ron Doughten, with Oregon Department of Environmental Quality spoke up.
He said the one “black-and-white issue,” is that all of the fees would need to be paid. Those currently total $184,619 and may be adjusted slightly up or down.
However, Doughten said there are “a number of gray areas we still have questions about.” These pertain to information submitted in the consolidated permit application, land-use compatibility requirements, as well as bonding, financial assurance and the assumption of liability.
“We will continue to seek clarity that our programs are addressed with mechanisms being used here,” he said. “We are fully expecting that when we move into the notice to proceed, we will have additional questions.”
Doughten said this pertains to such issues as monitoring, adding, “The DEQ is very interested in the environmental evaluation.”
Consolidated Mining Permit Lead Dayne Doucet asked Doughten whether it was reasonable to have half of the items resolved prior to the October meeting. Doughten answered in the affirmative saying if they weren’t resolved, he expected them to be at least moved into a lower category.
Wildlife Biologist Jackie Cupples said that was a reasonable likelihood for U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“We continue to review and have found ongoing areas that have caused some concern.”
Doucet reminded those on the team that there would still be time to get more information once they reach the next phase.
“The one-year clock starts at the notice to proceed,” he said, adding that the document “will have language in there to stop the clock to require additional information from the applicant.”
As such, Doucet said, the goal for the next meeting is “to have all completeness related [issues] resolved and review the notice to proceed.”
The consolidated permit application that has been under review by the Technical Review Team was filed Nov. 15, 2019. Since then, it has been reviewed under the supervision of Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.