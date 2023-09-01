Grassy Mountain gold mine could get notice to proceed in near future

Michael McGinnis, project manager for Calico Resources, shows some of the ore samples taken from the Grassy Mountain mine site during an open house at the Calico Resources office in Vale, in 2017. A Technical Review Team comprising state agencies that has been reviewing the Consolidated Permit Application for the mine that was submitted in November of 2019 is ready to consider a Notice to Proceed. The team aims to review the draft of that document during its next meeting in October.

 Argus Observer, file

VALE — A proposed underground chemical processing gold mine in Malheur County is finally gearing up to move to the next phase: Notice to Proceed. The Technical Review Team comprising multiple state agencies determined this step for the Grassy Mountain mining project during its most recent meeting on Aug. 24, following the end of a 14-day public comment period.

During that time frame, only one comment was submitted to the team and that was to say they believed the material was complete.



