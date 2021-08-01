ADRIAN — Recently, the Adrian School District hosted a woodworking program funded by a grant from the Summer Learning Fund of Oregon Community Foundation. The program was coordinated by Montessa Young, who helped instruct the program in correlation with Adrian residents Joe and Carol Condie, who were the additional instructors for the program.The program took place on July 20-22, and was open to the incoming 6th-8th grade students.
The students were able to participate in a variety of hands-on activities, learning the proper way to measure, mark, cut, and fix the wood. They were given the opportunity to develop skills in safety and careful precision while building fun, creative, projects out of wood.
The first two days of the program, the students were given the opportunity to choose their project, the shape of the project, the shape of their clocks, and a design for the face. Additionally, they were given the opportunity to learn how to sand, burn, and design their project and clock. Which led to the final day of the program, where the students worked together to build cornhole boards.
Through the grant from the Summer Learning Fund of Oregon Community Foundation, the Adrian School District has been able to host a wide variety of programs for the students, throughout the summer. Sewing and photography are two of the programs that are, currently, still underway, whereas basketball, disc golf, and woodworking are the three programs that have already concluded for the summer. Furthermore, volleyball and football are two camps that will be coming up in the month of August, in addition to the programs that are ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.