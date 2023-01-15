Grandmother of boy who died 5 years ago issues plea for safety at park pond

Deanna Sue Brown, of Ontario, pleads with the Ontario City Council to improve safety around a pond at Beck-Kiwanis Park, which ultimately claimed the life of her 3-year-old grandson after he nearly drowned there.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — “What would I have to do as a citizen to work on getting a fence put in around the pond, or some signage or life jackets?”

This question came from the grandmother of a boy who died more than five years ago, days after a near-drowning in the pond at Beck-Kiwanis Park. The pond has a walking path around most of its perimeter, is typically filled with an assortment of waterfowl, and commonly used for angling.



