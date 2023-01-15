Grandmother of boy who died 5 years ago issues plea for safety at park pond

Deanna Sue Brown, of Ontario, pleads with the Ontario City Council to improve safety around a pond at Beck-Kiwanis Park, which ultimately claimed the life of her 3-year-old grandson after he nearly drowned there.
ONTARIO — “What would I have to do as a citizen to work on getting a fence put in around the pond, or some signage or life jackets?”
This question came from the grandmother of a boy who died more than five years ago, days after a near-drowning in the pond at Beck-Kiwanis Park. The pond has a walking path around most of its perimeter, is typically filled with an assortment of waterfowl, and commonly used for angling.
Deanna Sue Brown, of Ontario, was among those who crowded in to the Council Chambers at Ontario City Hall on Tuesday night. She said she wanted to discuss park safety in regard to the pond, which ultimately claimed her grandson’s life.
According to information from newspaper archives, 3-year-old Mason A.W. Haynes-Brown, died Aug. 31, 2017. He was pulled out of the pond unresponsive days prior to that. Citizens reportedly attempted CPR on the boy before an Ontario Police officer arrived to the scene and took over until medical units arrived. He was taken to a local hospital, before being transferred to St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise, where he was said to be unresponsive, with minimal vital signs and no brain activity before his death.
Commenting that it was irrelevant how the tragedy happened, Brown said she wanted to see something done before it happened to someone else.
“I just feel like there appears to be danger because there are no signs or fencing or any type of the safety items posted at the park [regarding the pond],” she said.
Brown’s plea during public comments went before new council members who had taken their oath of office. After she spoke, outgoing Mayor Riley Hill reminded attendees as he has in the past, the council will take note of public comments, but cannot provide answers to those directed during that portion of the meeting.
City manager questions whether fence is practical
In a follow up with Ontario Public Works Director Casey Mordhorst, the newspaper asked whether he recalled any requests or mentions of putting up a fence since the drowning. Mordhorst has only been serving as the director for about a year but has worked for more than 20 years for the city’s Public Works Department, which is now contracted out through Jacobs.
Mordhorst said in the past, when the pond ices over during winter months, Public Works has alerted citizens to the danger.
“We have put up barricades in the past around the pond and signs that say ‘Do not get on the ice,’” he said.
City Manager Dan Cummings recalled that Brown’s concerns had come up to the council before, sometime after her grandchild died. He said a similar suggestion of putting a fence around the pond at that time was met a lot of outcry from citizens who worried about not being able to access to the pond.
Cummings said he sympathized for her, but noted everyone using parks is “responsible for their own lives.” In fact, cities are exempt from liability by park-users, including those who get injured or die from playground equipment.
In addition to access being problematic, Cummings noted how gates could also pose a problem in the event they were left open and a child wandered through. Furthermore, he said, fences can be climbed.
“Maybe if the whole park perimeter is fenced off,” he said.
However, once again Cummings noted that came with the risk of gates being left open. He then questioned at what point a park could be made safe for every individual and further, how such an improvement would be paid for.
Cummings said he would go ahead and bring it up at the next Parks Committee meeting and “see how discussion goes.”
That meeting is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St.
According to a directory on the City Hall website, the term for three members of the committee expired in December.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.