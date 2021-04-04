SALEM
Gov. Kate Brown has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include all family members of frontline workers. At Friday’s news conference, Brown also announced Oregon is expanding its criteria of underlying health conditions to match that Centers for Disease Control.
“As we move into the days and weeks ahead, we will continue to deploy a vaccine strategy that is centered on prioritizing our most vulnerable, and ensuring access to the vaccine for everyone. To do this, we need to move in a manner that is both fast and fair,” said Governor Brown, during the conference.
“If you are a frontline worker as defined by the CDC, when you make a vaccine appointment for yourself, make them for your whole family, too. If you’re attending a community vaccine event, bring your family with you. We know it is not easy for everyone to find the time and transportation to get a vaccine. If you’re a frontline worker making the effort, bring your family, and do it all together.”
The governor also expressed concern over the increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations over the past two weeks. Oregon’s increase has not matched other states, she said, but it’s numbers are rising and state health officials are back on alert.
