ONTARIO — Malheur County residents will get the opportunity in the next week to meet one of the 26 candidates who have currently filed to run in this year’s gubernatorial primary races for Oregon.
Candidate Dr. Bud Pierce, who is among 14 governor candidates for the Republican Primary, will swing through Ontario on Wednesday while touring through eastern Oregon to visit with voters. He plans to stop at the Plaza Inn at 8 a.m. Wednesday for a meet-and-greet event.
According to Pierce’s website, budpierce.org, he served in the U.S. Marines in between his second year of medical school and beginning his Ph.D. program. He earned a Ph.D. in Experimental Pathology in 1985 at UCLA, then went on to earn his medical degree in 1987.
The website states that Pierce is a senior partner of Oregon Oncology Specialists of Salem, and still cares for thousands of patients annually.
“Please join us,” he says on a promotional flyer for the meet-and-greet tour. “I would like to meet you and hear your ideas about Oregon’s future.”
After his visit in Ontario, Pierce will head by plane to John Day for an event at 11 a.m. there, and Baker City for an event there at 6 p.m.
The race for Oregon’s next governor “is going to be one to watch,” said Shane Alderson, eastern Oregon coordinator for Pierce’s campaign, adding that the Democratic “powerhouse” in Salem is “pushing for Rep. Tina Kotek.” That powerhouse Alderson referred to is the Oregon Legislature, which currently comprises a 30-member Senate, with 18 Democrats, and a 60-member House, with 37 Dems.
Additionally, he noted that longtime Rep. Betsy Johnson, resigned from the Legislature in December and is pulling away from the Democrat Party to run as a nonaffiliated candidate. As such, she won’t show up on the Primary Election ballot in May, which is reserved for Democrat and Republican candidates.
According to Johnson’s website, she is presenting herself as “an alternative to factional ideological disagreements.”
Among those candidates listed for the Democratic Primary as of Jan. 5 is Kotek, the current House Speaker and one that locals may recognize. She has worked on initiatives for eastern Oregon, including co-sponsoring House Bill 2012 with then-Oregon Rep. Cliff Bentz, which was passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2017. The bill created and funded Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Region and board, to facilitate economic development and address challenges of border communities.
Neither the board nor Executive Director Shawna Peterson are in position to endorse candidates, however, Peterson recently confirmed that Kotek is still involved with the group.
“Speaker Kotek has remained engaged with and supportive of the board’s work ever since,” confirmed Peterson in an email on Jan. 6.
It’s unlikely that will last too much longer, as a news release on Thursday from Kotek’s office stated that she, like Johnson, is stepping down from her role as a lawmaker to focus on her run for governor. Kotek has held the speaker position longer than any other lawmaker in state history.
In addition to Pierce, others who have filed for the GOP Primary as of Jan. 5, include Bridget Barton, David A Burch, John L Fosdick III, Jessica Gomez, Nick Hess, Jim Huggins, Alexander M Males III, Kerry McQuisten, Brandon C. Merritt, Stan Pulliam, Amber R. Richardson, Stefan G. Strek and Marc Thielman. Joining Kotek in filing to run in the Democratic Primary is Wilson R Bright, Michael Cross, Peter W. Hall, Nick Kristof, Casey M Kulla, Dave Lavinsky, Keisha Lanell Merchant, Tobias Read, Patrick E Starnes, John Sweeney and Michael Trimble.
As of Thursday morning, the Oregon Elections Division notified Kristof that it was rejecting his filing for governor as he “does not meet the constitutional requirements to serve,” due to being a resident of the state for less than three years before the election.
Kristof could appeal the decision; however, in the event that he does the division “is committed to doing everything possible to allow Oregon courts to decide promptly” in order to ensure fair process that meets the March 17 deadline in which the Secretary of State provides a list of qualified candidates to county clerks in order to get them on their respective Primary Election ballots.
