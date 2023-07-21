ONTARIO — What kind of assurances can Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek offer to know that people in eastern Oregon are being heard in Salem?
“The first step is listening. That is the key piece of the One Oregon Tour is hearing what’s going on and having dialogue,” she said during a sit-down interview with local media on Wednesday.
It was her first trip to eastern Oregon since she has been leading the state. The last time Kotek was in Malheur County was 2016 when, she said, the Treasure Valley Reload Center “was just a dream.”
Kotek was swinging through eastern Oregon communities for the tour, which included a breakfast meeting with local mayors and city councilors, followed by a meeting with the board of directors for the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Region in Ontario.
Many counties in eastern Oregon having voted to at least talk about moving the Oregon-Idaho border, with those favoring the idea saying the don’t feel heard in Salem. Kotek says she takes those concerns very seriously.
“No matter where you are and what you believe Greater Idaho is, I think it is the recognition that people don’t feel heard — that they are concerned about where the rest of the state is, that they feel very isolated in a place like here, especially when you’re in a different time zone.”
Malheur County is the only county in Oregon that is not in Pacific Time.
Still, the governor says she has "a lot of faith in Oregonians to work together and solve problems."
As Kotek works with state agencies, she is aiming to ensure work done, systems built and funding, is “reaching all parts of the state in a fair fashion.” And, when it comes to solutions for communities, “one size does not fit all,” she said. However, if the state can make adjustments for communities, taking into account different needs for smaller, rural communities, Kotek says, “I want that to happen.”
She said it is ultimately up to Oregonians to ensure elected officials do what it takes to make that happen.
“People are going to have to hold us all accountable to make sure we follow through,” the governor said.
Kotek said the tour was not for publicity; rather, it was a step to help communities become successful.
“It’s to know what we can do differently, so rural communities do feel heard and, frankly, are supported,” she said.
When asked what to do to address the perception of political disconnection from western and eastern Oregon, Kotek cautioned, “perception becomes reality if you’re not careful.”
That is why she is focused on find solutions for issues most people aren't in disagreement on. These include housing, mental health and schools.
“Sticking to really core issues so we can bring people together, because those aren’t frankly contentious issues,” Kotek said. “If we focus there, and bring people to see success together, I think it will bring the state back together.”
However, she knows it will be a hard row to hoe.
“You have to show progress, you have to build trust,” the governor said. “I’m not naive to think you fix this overnight. So I have four years to show Oregonians that we’ve listened to each other, we’ve worked together, we’ve solved problems and the state is better because of it.
Housing, rent
Kotek’s biggest priority for Malheur County is the same as it is for every part of the state: housing and addressing the “crisis of people living outside, being unhoused.”
She said she has heard some criticism that it is just a Portland problem, but emphasized it is in every corner of the state. However, as it looks different in different communities, solutions may need to be “tailored differently.”
“What I’m hearing a lot in eastern Oregon is workforce housing,” she said.
A lack of that housing is one of the reasons the area is facing workforce shortages, which is trickling down to areas such as education, mental health and hospitals.
“People want to work here, they want to move here," Kotek said. "There is literally not enough workforce housing, so we might see more emphasis on workforce housing here than we might in the valley.”
A lack of housing spills out to become myriad other issues, she said, including health and education.
“If a child is moving from home to home to home in the course of one school year, they are not going to be successful,” she said.
Among the bills that have recently crossed her desk was one that puts a 10% annual cap on rent increases.
“The cost of living is a significant issue for way too many Oregonians,” she said.
And while that will help going forward, they have tried to take measures to help stabilize those who have already faced skyrocketing increases in recent years. Kotek said one thing that got funded for the new biennium is more prevention services, such as assistance for rent and utilities.
“Making sure if you’re having a challenge one month, that you don’t lose your housing,” she said. “It’s hard. People are working two or three jobs, we know that. The cost of living — I don’t think any of us could’ve anticipated the level of inflation that we’re seeing post pandemic."
While it seems to be leveling off, it’s still important to ensure if the state’s programs are working for the people.
“Can they get them easily? Do we make it simple for them? Can I get it in their language? … I’m really customer-service focused. Just because you have a program and it’s funded, doesn’t mean it works for people.”
As far as Idaho Power’s rate hike including irrigation seeing the highest increase and how the state might help out producers faced with rising costs, modernizing irrigation systems came to mind. Whether a system has the highest, most effective energy system that is “not only good for the environment, but good for the bottom line,” will be a factor. As such, Kotek said the state needs to ensure better access for people to have the ability to upgrade their systems.
Border Board and Reload Center
When she was serving as Speaker of the House, Kotek was involved in several endeavors in eastern Oregon and ways to find funding for them. This included carving out a local economic development region and helping get funding carved out of the 2017 transportation package for the Treasure Valley Reload Center. She worked on the rail shipping project with Cliff Bentz while he was serving as state senator.
Kotek had read in local newspapers about Americold pulling out of the deal this week for the center which is millions of dollars away from being finished.
“I have been a supporter since day one,” she said. “I still think it’s a project that we need to try and get done. … It’s good for the ag community to have that transload facility.”
Kotek lauded area leaders for hiring Shawna Peterson as the new project manager following Greg Smith’s departure from the project and the county’s economic development. Kotek knows Peterson from having helped out with the Border Board over the years.
“Her ability to get things done is proven,” she said.
During the meeting with the Border Board, Kotek lauded Peterson when she was showing a budget the board created.
“Thank you for being that intentional,” she said. “That’s probably why you got the extra $6 million,” she said of the most recent round of funding that was appropriated for the board by the Legislature.
Still, Kotek said she has some questions about where the project is that she has spoken with District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, about.
With careful planning and recruiting another core partner, she is hopeful the facility can be completed.
“This is a critical moment for the project and we, as a state, have to come together and try to get it done,” Kotek said.
