Gov. Little: Resolutions threaten resources

PAYETTE COUNTY
With both bodies of the Idaho Legislature considering resolutions to end Gov. Brad Little’s emergency declaration, which included House Concurrent Resolution 1 and Senate Concurrent Resolution 101, Little called a press conference on Friday to address these resolutions and explain their potential consequences for the state.
“My fellow Idahoans, I am speaking to you today as Idaho is facing a serious situation,” Little said. “Every decision has been a balancing act, and while the pandemic response has not been perfect, I do believe we achieved a balance.”
Little took issue with legislators’ efforts to overturn the current disaster declaration in place statewide, saying that such action would jeopardize Idaho’s vaccine rollout and increase red tape as a result.
“Every single state has active emergency declarations in place to respond to COVID-19,” Little emphasized, noting former president Donald Trump issued two such declarations and that both are still in effect. “Let me be clear – undeniably, COVID-19 is an emergency.”
He addressed a common complaint received through his office, that COVID-19 restrictions threaten the constitutional rights of Idahoans.
“That is patently false,” said Little, citing that Idaho communities had requested the declaration which gives the state access to federal emergency funds to combat the pandemic.
Little cited that the state had avoided reaching crisis care standards in hospitals and that the state has allowed businesses to remain open longer than most other states. He also noted a record state budget surplus as positioning Idaho for historic tax relief.
“Those who know me know that I greatly value my legislative partners,” said Little. “Cooperation between the executive and legislative branches is required, and expected, for those of us in elected office to best serve the people of Idaho. However, the seriousness of this situation demands that I speak up.”
Little issued a call to action for Idahoans to contact their legislators, urging them to vote against the resolutions which he called “playing politics.”
“We are in the final lap of the pandemic fight and the finish line is close,” Little said. “We are so close to returning to normal. But all that success is threatened by the actions taking place in the Legislature right now.”
Little warned that cities and counties would need to seek funding to deal with the ongoing pandemic, including the potential of taxing their residents to cover their costs, and that less vaccine may be distributed if the declaration were ended by the Legislature.
“It means this terrible pandemic and the disruption to our lives will be extended, not ended.”
He questioned legislators’ reasoning for seeking to end the declaration, noting they did not know what fiscal impact it would have.
“Throughout the pandemic I have endeavored to protect you, your loved ones, and our economic prosperity,” said Little. “I will never relent in that pursuit.”
Adding to Little’s comments, Idaho National Guard General Mike Garshak warned that his guardsmen would legally lack a leg to stand on without the declaration.
“It is not the time to stand down. Canceling Idaho’s emergency declaration would do just that. ,” said Garshak. “In order for the National Guard to respond to domestic emergencies beyond 72 hours, a formal disaster declaration is required by law.”
He described the effort to cancel the declaration “negligent.”
Garshak said the guard has provided services to every public health district in Idaho, including COVID-19 testing, administrative support and distribution of vaccines.
“Just in the last month, guardsmen have facilitated nearly 70,000 screenings and tests throughout the state,” said Garshak.
Garshak expressed gratitude to families and employers of Idaho guardsmen for their support.
Following the press conference, officials from the Idaho House Republican Caucus issued a statement which read in part, “The inflammatory comments from the Governor’s office do nothing but complicate the process. The life-altering concerns revolving around the COVID-19 emergency continue to be in the front of our minds. Our members are working on various forms of legislation to help the state on its road to the recovery that Idahoans have been demanding for months and we call on the Governor to work with us in this process.”
No modifications to the state’s reopening or vaccine distribution plans were announced during this conference. Idaho remains in stage two of its reopening plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.