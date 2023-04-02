Gov. Kotek signs emergency response package into law

ONTARIO — This time around, Ray, 52, has been experiencing homelessness for four or five months. He is among the 83% of Malheur County’s homeless population who are without shelter. He didn’t grow up homeless, but in recent years, has experienced unsheltered living for brief bouts of time. However, he said this time, “it really punched me hard — I lost everything.”
He said this included his job and house at the same time.
Once a person has to cart around their belongings with them everywhere, Ray says it’s “tough to get away and even harder to make a transition.” The reason: “Being homeless is like a full-time-plus job.”
Ray says concerns include possessions getting stolen if they are not in the right place, as well as getting cleaned up for a job interview.
Another problem that people often come up against after experiencing homelessness for a while, he said, is “trying to numb the feeling. So, that doesn’t help — whatever the numbness comes from.”
Previously, Ray was able to get back into a sheltered situation. However, now he is finding that with spending more time unsheltered there comes “difficulty to make the switch.”
One thing that has been helpful to him, Ray said, was reading a book titled, “You’re Not Broken,” by Christopher Michael Duncan. The author offers a plan in the book aimed at helping readers learn to connect with their intuition, making changes at the highest level and transforming their lives, according to information on Amazon.com.
Ray said for him, the book helped him try to focus on the positive, and believes it is what helped him land the $1,600 per week job that he lost last year.
He talked about how people experiencing homelessness often “unintentionally manifest negative things” in their life by focusing on what they don’t want.
“By thinking ‘I don’t want to go hungry tonight,’ or ‘I don’t want to do this’, or ‘I don’t want that,’” Ray said.
Duncan’s book helped him see things differently.
“If we could somehow, some way get that message out to people that they’re not broken, and maybe get them mini versions of that book so it gives them some key points to go on,” it would be helpful, he said.
For now, Ray is relying on his skills as a handyman to get him work where he can also keep an eye on his shopping cart full of possessions until he gets enough money to find a room for rent.
“I’m still looking for now.”
Ray is among more than 125 people in Malheur County, who also are lacking permanent shelter.
Emergency measures
On Wednesday, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek took further steps on the state of emergency over homelessness that she declared on her first day in office this year: she signed House Bills 5019 and 2001.
The bills — which will allocate $155 million in funding to address housing and the homelessness crisis, as well as establish the Oregon Housing Needs Analysis — passed the Oregon Legislature days earlier, with bipartisan support.
When it comes to Oregon’s state of emergency, Kotek has included Malheur County as one that meets criteria, but it is unclear yet how much funding might be seen here.
Malheur County Court members sent a letter to the governor earlier this month, asking to be added to her declaration, as it initially only included counties and cities in western and central Oregon. However, Kotek said others could be included by self-declaration, so long as they met certain criteria.
Kotek notified the county of her decision in a letter March 13, which stated that Oregon Housing and Community Services had reviewed the provided data and determined it met the criteria. OHCS and Oregon Department of Emergency Management will be working with “the local emergency management team to establish a multi-agency coordinating group to administer the emergency response,” reads the letter.
The funding from HB 5019 and HB 2001 will go toward such areas as prevention programs, expanding shelter capacity, rehousing services, according to a news release.
“These two bills are the down payment on this session’s efforts,” Kotek said.
The state’s new rules regarding time, place and manner of persons experiencing homelessness will go into effect on July 1. Prior to that, the city of Ontario is aiming to establish its own rules. During the Malheur County Court meeting on March 29, County Attorney Stephanie Williams noted that the county is also going to establish its own rules.
“One big thing with homelessness, we should design places we don’t want camping on our property and we’re trying to work through those,” she told county’s governing body.
For its efforts, Ontario has established an ad hoc committee which meets the second Thursday of each month. The next meeting is slated for 6 p.m. April 13 at Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St.
