Gov. Kotek signs emergency response package into law

Ray, a man experiencing homelessness in Ontario, pushes his cart in front of Ontario Community Development Center, before heading into the building. Ray has been experiencing homelessness for about five months and said the longer he is without shelter, the harder it is to make a transition. He is among more than 125 people in Malheur County experiencing homelessness, who may eventually benefit from emergency declarations related to homelessness in the county and the state. Gov. Tina Kotek has signed some related bills into law that carve out millions in funding to put toward housing and homelessness.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

Editor's Note

Ray, the man interviewed for this story, declined to provide his last name.

ONTARIO — This time around, Ray, 52, has been experiencing homelessness for four or five months. He is among the 83% of Malheur County’s homeless population who are without shelter. He didn’t grow up homeless, but in recent years, has experienced unsheltered living for brief bouts of time. However, he said this time, “it really punched me hard — I lost everything.”

He said this included his job and house at the same time.



Tags

Load comments