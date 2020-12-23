Gov. Kate Brown urges citizens to once more stay home for holidays

ONTARIO
As the state gains traction in its campaign to vaccinate people across the state against COVID-19, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s message is the same for Christmas as it was for Thanksgiving: Stay home, keep away from large gatherings, wear masks and continue social distancing.
The message comes as thousands of doses of the two vaccines that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the fight against COVID-19 are being deliver around the country.
“Nearly 4,500 front-line health-care workers in Ontario have received vaccines doses so far,” Brown said. “Step by step, we are making great progress in fighting this virus.”
However, Brown said it is more than just the vaccine. There is evidence that the two-week freeze and measures taken by the state blunted the surge that was expected after the Thanksgiving holiday.
“While our case counts are still up, we are avoiding many worst-case scenarios,” she said.
“Last week we vaccinated our first health-care workers, and I think for that moment we all glimpsed that light at the end of this long tunnel,” Brown said.
As the health-care workers are being vaccinated, officials are looking to get the vaccines to the next level of people who are essential workers and people who could easily get the virus.
Among the people who are slated to begin receiving one of the vaccines in the near future are those 75 years and older and people working in education — teachers, school staff — including cooks and custodians, and child-care workers, to get students back into school.
“Our kids need to know they’re number one, and that we’re doing everything we can to get them back into the classrooms,” Brown said.
“As we continue to work toward stemming the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, getting our teachers and school staff vaccinated will help ensure we are making learning environments as safe as possible,” Brown said.
By the numbers, Oregon is above 100,000 positive cases of COVID-19, with nearly 1,347 deaths.
Numbers for vaccines received and those still coming follow:
Pfizer BioNTech: 35,100 doses received by Dec. 15; with 40,950 by Dec. 22 and and 48,750 (including second doses) by Dec. 29.
Moderna: 71,900 received Dec. 22, and 31,700 coming in by Dec. 29.
