Gov. Kate Brown rolls out $1 Million lottery, other cash incentives to get vaccinated for COVID-19

ONTARIO — Oregonians are being offered a chance to win $1 Million as the state moved toward the goal of 70% of residents getting vaccines.
The “Oregon Get Your Shot Challenge” was announced Friday during Gov. Kate Brown’s news conference.
Any Oregonian, 18 years and older, who receives at one least one shot by June 27 will be eligible for the $1 million lottery, Brown said.
Additionally, she said, each county will have a drawing for $10,000 for any resident, but did not clarify if the state was helping the counties with those fund distributions.
In addition, people ages 12-17, will be eligible for one of five $100,000 scholarships.
Drawings will take place June 28 and will be pulled from numbers in the state database. Winners will be announced by the following week. People who win, will be able to opt out if they wish.
Six counties have vaccinated 65% of those 16 and older with at least one shot, Brown said, and 63% of adults statewide are vaccinated.
“We have made real progress at tamping down the latest surge,” Brown said in her opening remarks.
Once the state reaches the 70% mark, which Brown believes can be reached by the end of June, COVID-19 restrictions can be relaxed and the state will be able to open up, she said.
The lottery is a collaborative effort between the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Lottery, and the Oregon State Treasury, Brown said. It is being funded with $1.86 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Act dollars.
