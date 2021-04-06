ONTARIO
Gov. Kate Brown this morning announced that all Oregonians over the age of 16 will be eligible to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine on April 19, issuing the follow statement.
“We are locked in a race between vaccine distribution and the rapid spread of COVID-19 variants. Today, Oregon will pass the threshold of 2 million vaccine does administered. And yet, in communities across Oregon, COVID-19 is spreading at concerning rates. We must moved quickly as possible to get more shots in arms. Beginning April 19, all Oregonians over age 16 will be eligible to receive a vaccine.
However, she said it is critical to focus on equity in distribution efforts before and after April 19.
“Oregon’s Black, Indigenous, Latino Latina, Latino Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal and communities of college have been disproportionately hard-hit by this disease,” she said. “We must reach Oregonians where they are, including those who may not have easy to health care to the ability to take time from work.”
She said over the course of the next two weeks, “we will dedicate all available resources to ensure Oregon’s frontline workers and people with underlying conditions have access to vaccines.”
She said her office will continue working with the White House to ensure Oregon gets its “fair share of federal vaccine supplies, so we can continue with a fast, fair, and equitable vaccine distribution process.”
