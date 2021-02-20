ONTARIO
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Friday announced that Oregon is making progress in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, as the infection rate and hospitalizations are down and more students are getting back into the classroom.
In her latest press briefing Brown said, as of Friday, Oregon has the third-lowest infection rate in the nation.
However, “We must remain vigilant . . . choose activities wisely,” she said.
On the school front, Brown said more than 131,000 (20%) of Oregon students are back in the classroom. There are 600 schools open with a hybrid system of online and in-person classes or students completely back in the classroom.
Despite the storms, which have delayed shipments of virus vaccine in other locations, Pat Allen, director of Oregon Health Authority, said the state is on track with its vaccine schedule. Earlier dates had people over age 80 eligible for the vaccine, as well as educators, and then it was people over 75 and on Monday people age 70 and older will be able to get vaccinated, Allen said. Starting on March 1 people 65 and older will be eligible for one of the vaccines.
Allen did say there have been locations where the storms did limit or prevents operation vaccination clinics. On the positive side, Allen said Oregon will be receiving more than 100,000 doses of vaccine this week.
“Please be patient.” Allen said, “Vaccine is still limited.”
