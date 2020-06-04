SALEM — Those who are flying State of Oregon flags at public institutions in Oregon today are ordered by Gov. Kate Brown to fly them at half-staff in honor of who died on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
“State flags should be lowered to half-staff from 11 a.m. PT to sunset on Thursday, June 4,” states a news release from Brown’s office, noting that a memorial service for Floyd will be held today in Minneapolis.
“We lower the Oregon flag to half-staff to recognize a profound loss of life, one that affects us all,” says Brown in the release. “As we mourn the loss of George Floyd, let us remember the many Black lives that have been taken by unnecessary violence. And let us commit ourselves, and our country, to fundamental change.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.