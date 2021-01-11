Gov. Kate Brown orders flags lowered to half-staff; Move honors fallen police officers at U.S. Capitol

Police hold off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. Gov. Kate Brown has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff through Wednesday evening in honor of the two police officers who lost their lives at the nation's capitol that day.

 AP/Julio Cortez/TownNews.com Content Exchange

SALEM

Gov. Kate Brown ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset Wednesday, to honor the two fallen United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.

“Violence answers nothing, solves nothing, and offers nothing. Last week, we saw attacks on our democracy, the Constitution, and the American people. This is not who we are. Dan and I send our condolences to the families of Officer Sicknick and Officer Liebengood as they mourn and grieve. We remember their dedication and determination, their service, and sacrifice.”The full Presidential Proclamation is available at the White House’s website.

