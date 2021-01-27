ONTARIO
While Gov. Kate Brown’s latest update on county COVID risk levels on Tuesday leaves Malheur County and most other counties in the “extreme risk” levels, she is moving to modify guidance for indoor activities in those counties.
Beginning Friday, the modifications allow for a maximum of six people indoors at facilities larger than 500 square feet for all indoor activities except dining.
Ongoing social distancing, cleaning protocols and face masks are still required, according to a news release from the Governor’s office.
For places smaller than 500 square feet, the modified guidance will allows for 1-to-1 customer experiences. The updated guidance will be posted to coronavirus.oregon.gov by Friday.
“We have seen over the last several weeks that Oregonians have largely complied with risk levels to the point that we have not seen surge in hospitalizations that would have jeopardized hospital capacity,” Brown said in her statement. “This means we are able to make these adjustments for extreme risk counties, which should assist both businesses and Oregonians as we continue to work to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The next county risk levels will be assigned Feb. 9 and take effect Feb. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.