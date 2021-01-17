Gov. Kate Brown is ‘shocked and appalled’ over empty federal reserves

ONTARIO
Oregon Health Officials and the governor’s office are scrambling to deal with the news that there will be no extra shipments of COVID-19 vaccine from federal stockpiles this week because the federal reserves are empty.
Gov. Kate Brown announced the news in statement released Friday morning and during a news conference that afternoon.
“I am shocked and appalled that they have set an expectation on which they could not deliver, with such grave consequences,” Brown said referring to the Trump Administration. “This is a deception on a national scale. Oregon’s seniors, teachers, and all of users depending on the promise of Oregon’s share of the federal reserve of vaccines being released to us.”
During her news conference Friday, Brown said Oregon had reached and gone over the desired 12,000 vaccinations per day, but had to re-adjust the vaccination schedule, and that will continue. Senior vaccinations will be delayed by two weeks. Vaccinations of front-line workers and those with developmental disabilities will continue.
Had the number of vaccine doses promised been supplied both teachers and seniors would have been able to get shots, but that has changed, Pat Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, said.
This is likely due to Brown’s directive to get students back to in-person learning as soon as possible, which prioritizes vaccines for educators.
On Jan. 25, vaccinations for teachers and school staff will begin, Allen said. On Feb. 8 vaccinations for people 80 years and older will start, followed by seniors 75-years and old, then those 70 years and older, and finally those 65 years and older, he said.
Allen said that there is a link on the Oregon Health Authority which helps Oregon residents determine when and where they will be able to get a vaccination.
The amount of vaccinations will depend on doses received, he said.
